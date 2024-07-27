The Big Picture Melissa Gorga's attempt to mend fences with the Wakile family backfired.

Feud between Gorga and Giudice has divided The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast.

Gorga's olive branch was misunderstood, leading to ongoing family tension.

Melissa Gorga tried to mend fences between her husband Joe and his cousin Kathy Wakile, but it ended up backfiring. The former reality star was not exactly happy that Gorga talked about her family moving on the same street as them. Gorga said she had hopes they could all fix their relationship. Wakile and her husband, Richie Wakile, both made it clear that it wasn't something they were interested in persuing.

On her podcast On Display With Melissa Gorga, she spoke with her husband about the situation in an episode titled "Been There, Done That." Gorga clarified that her statement was supposed to be a way to move forward as cousins. “What I had said on [Jeff Lewis Live] was, what I thought, very nice…a way of moving forward in some which way, and it wasn’t like a, ‘Hey, I want you on the show’ or ‘I want you back in our lives.’”

She went on to clarify further, making sure her plea to the Wakile is characterized correctly. “It wasn’t really what I was saying. I was saying, ‘Well, it would be nice if we live on the same street and there are two cousins living on the same street and they bumped into each other, it would be really nice to have them talk and work it out and talk it out.” She claims this was her way of bridging the gap between the family. “[That was] me extending an olive branch… But you know what? Your loss. Stay on your side of the street. All good. I tried to say something nice. I don’t think I liked the attitude. I’m like, it’s weird. We haven’t seen her in a very long time so I just thought it was a little petty.”

The Gorga-Wakile Family Remains at Odds

Gorga is not only fighting with Wakile but also her sister in law, Teresa Giudice. The Giudice/Gorga fued has divided the entire cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and made it so that everyone picked sides. Many saw Gorga's plea to the Wakile family as a last straw attempt to have some kind of family in her husband's life. Instead, they still are all not talking to each other and given how Season 14 of the series ended (without a reunion in sight).

