The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga’s family troubles are far from over — and it looks like he’s pretty torn up about it. Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga joined RHONJ in Season 3. Since then, the couple have gotten involved in quite a few public feuds, most of them with their own family members, including his cousin Kathy Wakile. But Melissa Gorga has just set the record straight, clarifying that her husband regrets burning bridges with his family members.

During her recent appearance on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Melissa Gorga shared that Wakile and her husband are moving across the street from the Gorgas. The reality star revealed that she secretly hopes Wakile and her husband work through their differences. Talking about their dynamic, Gorga expressed that “Kathy was a good cousin” to her husband. That’s not all, though. Gorga added that she would be more than happy to be the one who breaks the ice and helps her husband reconnect with his family.

Wakile appeared on the show as a cast member from RHONJ Season 3 to Season 5 before appearing as a friend to the cast in the show’s sixth and seventh installments. During her time on the show, Wakile opened up about not having a relationship with the Gorgas and her cousin Teresa Giudice. She also cited the drama on the reality show as the reason behind the family fallout.

Joe Gorga Also Opened Up About His Relationship with Sister Teresa Guidice

Sisters-in-law Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice have had a rocky relationship for years now. Their on-and-off dynamic played out on the show for many seasons before the two decided to completely cut each other off in RHONJ Season 13. As a result, the Gorgas decided not to attend Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas. The couples haven’t been on speaking terms since the RHONJ Season 13 finale in 2023 where Ruelas accused Gorga of cheating on her husband.

Despite all the drama, Joe Gorga can’t help but feel sad over his estrangement from his sister. After officiating his cousin Nicolas Marco’s wedding, Gorga got emotional about his falling out with Giudice during a confessional in the preview for Season 14, Episode 9. The reality star reflects on his relative potentially missing out on his children’s major life moments because of their feud and vice versa.

In a recent interview with Sherri Shepherd, Gorga also talked about how he and Giudice were the best of friends while growing up, which has made their rift all the more difficult to deal with. However, the reality husband confessed that his sister has hurt him way too much for things to be normal between them anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 14 Franchise The Real Housewives Producer Andy Cohen Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Expand

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 airs Sundays on Bravo in the U.S. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.

