Melissa Gorga shared on her podcast why she thought The Real Housewives of New Jersey got destroyed. After Season 14, the show was put on a pause by Bravo and fans were left wondering what happened to the cast. The divide started happening when Gorga and her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, fought and refused to really film with each other for most of the season. The cast was split between "Team Melissa" and "Team Teresa" and it led to huge fights between them all, including a physical altercation between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral.

On Gorga's podcast, On Display with Melissa Gorga, she explained what she thinks went wrong. According to Gorga, she thinks that the ruined friendships between the cast is what did it. “It’s very hard to create a true genuine girlfriend and friendship with people who are like, even when the cameras aren’t on, we’re talking to you about what’s going to happen when we are on. That is what kills it and that is what did kill it, quite frankly, for the last couple years. It was a game,” she said.

We Still Don't Have Answers on The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Custom Image by Zanda Rice

She went on to talk about the tension between the cast and the fighting between them all. “It was a constant game and it was a hunger game.”“I went to dinner with Jen one time, and the whole dinner was about, ‘When we get to the reunion,’ I was like, ’No. I don’t take orders, and I don’t want to hear any of this, and I don’t want to discuss the show,’” she recalled. “All the planning and planning and planning and plotting I’m like, ‘Jesus Christ, do you guys ever sleep?’ I don’t know how you do anything else. I have a lot of businesses to run here, believe me, I’m not planning sh*t.”

There have been rumors about Season 15 surfacing. At one point, Luis Ruelas was liking posts that alluded to Aydin not being asked back. The rumor came with word from Kim DePaola that 3 of the wives had been asked back so far. Since, it was revealed that no one knew anything about the new season. The last we heard, Andy Cohen said that there should be some news towards the end of 2025, but not any time soon. You can see Gorga on older episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.