If The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars can agree on one thing, it will be that something needs to be done about the toxicity that is being exposed to fans. That does not mean that they will sit down with a mediator and finally talk and become civil. It means that there needs to be a change within the reality show. Fans are not happy with how the show is going at the moment, as the divide between the housewives caused the show to have the lowest ratings in the show’s history. The stars are not happy too, as the divide between the cast has also taken its toll. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga agrees on how there needs to be changes as she speaks to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the premiere of Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black.

"I agree with Bravo that there needs to be changes,” Gorga said as she stood next to her husband Joe Gorga. “People have been saying that changes next to happen. I agree with that 100 per cent. I think things have gotten really toxic. There's two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it's coming out,” she said, addressing the alleged leaks. “It's all coming out because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry. It's been years, so it's all coming forward."

Gorga and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice’s decade-long feud is at the heart of the divide. The feud forces the other housewives to take sides, as Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda have taken Gorga’s side. Jackie Goldschneider, who has had disagreements with Giudice, has now formed an alliance with her to Gorga and Josephs’ shock and disappointment. Tensions are also rising between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin, as they had a physical fight during episode 8 of the season. With the rising drama between the cast, the show has become unsustainable.

Rising Tensions are Ruining ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Filming the show was also a challenge. Feuding sister-in-laws Gorga and Giudice refused to film with each other, making filming difficult for everyone. The violent fight between Cabral and Aydin at Giudice’s party also caused them to be suspended from filming. As the tensions rise, Bravo kingpin Andy Cohen has hinted that the cast needs a shakeup, though nothing is confirmed. “There’s two very clear teams,” he explained, “and it’s kind of where we were with Potomac. You need a group.”

Because of rising tensions and no chance of a reconciliation, Bravo bosses canceled the reunion. The season ends with the group going out for dinner - Giudice, Gorga, Josephs, Goldschneider, Fuda, Cabral, Aydin, Jenn Fessler, and Dolores Catania. A second physical fight breaks out between Cabral and Aydin, and Catania is alone in the seating area covered with broken glass. Cohen speaks on the canceled reunion, saying, “It will all make sense”. The finale serves as a reunion, as it will all come together.

Gorga agrees with Cohen and also teases the upcoming finale. She says, "We are going to end up doing something. You guys will see something to kind of piece it all together. It won't be a full-blown reunion, but I'm sure there will be something."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 P.M. All episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 14 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

