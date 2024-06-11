The Big Picture Melissa Gorga refuses tequila gift from Teresa Giudice, suspects it might be bugged.

Giudice sends the gift to another cast member, Dolores Catania, surprising Gorga.

Drama escalates as Giudice and Fudas clash over past comments, leading to heated arguments and unresolved tensions.

There is a new drama brewing between The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice — and this time, they’re feuding over a housewarming gift! In a preview clip for Season 14, Episode 7, Melissa Gorga, who is married to Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga, finds out about the bottle of Don Julio Tequila that Giudice had tried to gift her through Rachel and John Fuda. Later, in a confessional, Gorga declares that she has no interest in accepting anything from the Giudice family.

In Season 14, Episode 6, Giudice sat down with Rachel and John Fuda to work out their ongoing issues that started when Giudice called John Fuda “the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County” at Jennifer Fessler’s surprise birthday party. During the conversation, Giudice asked the Fudas to present her gift to her brother’s family, since she is not on speaking terms with them. Rachel Fuda, however, immediately decided to decline Giudice’s request. However, at Gorga’s housewarming party, she filled Melissa Gorga in on the situation. Gorga reacted to Giudice’s gesture quite negatively. Her exact words were:

“It probably has an air tag in it. It’s probably bugged. I don’t even want that karma or bottle or gift in my home.”

Giudice, on the other hand, played the situation in another way and decided to send the gift to another cast member! She sent the gift and a card along with it to Dolores Catania and caught both Fuda and Gorga off guard.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Giudice’s Drama With Rachel and John Fuda Rages On

While John Fuda had initially agreed to deliver Giudice’s gift to the Gorgas, things turned sour between them as the conversation went on. The Fudas and Giudice sat down for dinner and John Fuda immediately brought up Giudice’s “drug dealer” comment, expecting an apology from the reality star. However, Giudice tried to defend herself by saying that she was referring to Fuda’s past when she made that remark. Of course, this did not go down well with the Fudas.

While Giudice eventually ended up apologizing, John Fuda refused to believe that it was genuine. However, at this point, Giudice began to demand an apology of her own from the couple, referring to the time John Fuda insulted her husband Louie Ruelas in RHONJ Season 13. And that’s exactly the moment Fudas decided to leave. But not before John Fuda yelled at Giudice, calling her the “poster child for mortgage fraud.” Of course, Giudice snapped back and doubled down on her “drug dealer” accusation.

Soon after that, On the June 9, 2024, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Giudice talked about the Season 14 Reunion that’s no longer happening. The reality star expressed her disappointment, revealing she had planned to bring an "envelope" that would allegedly expose the Fuda family. But for now, fans will have to wait to find out if this mysterious envelope ever shows up in front of the public.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is currently airing every Sunday night on Bravo at 8 PM. The show is available to stream on Peacock all over the U.S.

Watch on Peacock