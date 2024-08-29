Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga let their feud take over Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The two refused to film together on the most recent season of the show and while they did not fight until the finale, their division had the entire cast choosing sides. While some of the cast was neutral, it made for a tougher season overall. With rumors that the show would get the reboot treatment like The Real Housewives of New York, many of the cast have been trying to save the series by saying to just add new wives to the show. Now it seems as if Gorga and Giudice are willing to put their feud aside to save the show.

An insider close to the pair spoke to Life & Style about the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and said that both Gorga and Giudice would be willing to forget about their filming rule and come back to the show together if it meant keeping it alive. “This is not about mending broken hearts or repairing their shattered relationship. Nope, it’s all about business,” the insider said. “The show’s future is hanging by a thread. If Teresa and Melissa don’t bury the hatchet, the entire franchise could come crashing down.”

The source went on to make it clear that this would be a situation where they put their differences aside for the betterment of the show. “Let’s be real. They can’t stand each other, but they’re smart enough to know they have to work together if they want to keep those paychecks rolling in!” the source said.

Melissa Admits She Isn’t the Perfect Sister-in-Law

Recently, Gorga was on Teddi Mellencamp's podcast Two Ts in a Pod, which she hosts with Tamra Judge. There, Gorga talked about the straw that broke the camel's back. She admitted that she wasn't a perfect sister-in-law but still talked about what happened between the Gorgas and Giudice that was too far.

“I’m not saying I’m an angel. But I think that I’ve taken a lot, I’ve forgiven a lot, I’ve moved forward with a lot. I’ll just say it like that. And I got to the point that when you’re now calling my husband over for a chat without me, and you’re sitting there with your new like, fiancé, and you’re telling him that I’m some bad wife and basically lying to him about cheating rumors … I have checked out of the building,” she said. The episode aired the same day that the report from the insider came out.

