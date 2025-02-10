For as long as there have been sprinkle cookies, there has been a feud between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. With The Real Housewives of New Jersey still in limbo, the reality star joined Sherri Shepherd on her titular talk show to promote her new business, Let's Sprinkle by MG. But of course, as a good talk show host should do, Shepherd questioned Gorga on the state of the series' future and whether there could be any reconciliation between the sisters-in-law in order to save the series. The answer should come as no surprise.

During her appearance on Sherri, Melissa Gorga set the record straight in regard to her relationship with her husband's sister. Could they bury a hatchet? "I think it's passed. I think the ship has sailed." She continued, "But we'll see. We don't know what's to come...I never say never in life because I always find out that's exactly what happens." Knowing that whatever answer she gave to Shepherd would garner headlines, Gorga's politically correct answer does lead to where the future of her series may be heading.

Melissa Gorga Sets the Record Straight on 'RHONJ'

With reboot rumors filling up the headlines, Gorga discussed what's been coming into her ear about the future of her Bravo series. She told Shepherd when asked if there was a chance of her returning, "I'm hoping we'll get some news about The Real Housewives of New Jersey sooner than later. We were told we would get news after the New Year, so I do think they are working on it right now." Playing slightly coy, she continued to say, "I know they're definitely talking about bringing in some new girls. I'm assuming they're going to be keeping some familiar faces as well."

After a shocking finale and dismal reunion, the fate of The Real Housewives of New Jersey continues to hang in the balance. After vowing to never film with one another again, it's likely that one or both of Giudice and Gorga would be axed from the show. The only reported departure is Jennifer Aydin. Following her antics at a Jersey Mike's, it's been said that she will not be returning to the series in whatever capacity it ends up being. If Gorga's tease on Sherri is any indication, perhaps casting news will be revealed "sooner rather than later."