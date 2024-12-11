Melissa Gorga is launching a new business and her sister-in-law obviously had something to say. The feud between Gorga and Teresa Giudice has been going on for seasons on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. It led to a divided cast for Season 14 of the series with Gorga and Giudice barely interacting with each other. Now, the reality stars' feud is still on-going with Giudice sharing a shady response to Gorga's new business adventure. Gorga created a new company called Sprinkle by MG, based on a now infamous moment on the show between herself and Giudice.

Gorga's business is based on a long-standing issue between the sister-in-laws. When the two were trying to fix their relationship in earlier seasons of the show, Giudice invited Gorga and Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga, to come for a holiday dinner. Gorga ended up bringing store bought sprinkle cookies that Giudice absolutely hated. It resulted in the two fighting about the cookies and why she bought them and what the deal with them was for seasons. At one point, when things were good between Giudice and her brother's family, they made jokes about the cookies. Now, Gorga is using that infamous moment to make money with her own sprinkle cookies.

In response to the news, Giudice wrote on X saying "You're welcome" to Gorga. Giudice did not reply to Gorga or include Gorga in the tweet but fans instantly connected it to Gorga's new business. One wrote "They really have been riding her coattails since their first season. I mean whatever make that money, I just find it funny." Others were praising Giudice for always having a comeback and many accused Gorga of continually riding her sister-in-law's coattails. Another fan suggested the Gorgas pay her a percentage. "“They should cut you a [percent] since you keep putting food on their table." Gorga has yet to respond. The last time Gorga tried to give Giudice sprinkle cookies, Giudice threw them in the trash can.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Are Clearly Not Playing Nice

Rumors began to make waves that the Gorgas and Giudice would play nice to film a Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Since the rumor, Giudice has continued to talk badly about the Gorgas in the news and even recently stated that she'd make up with a stranger before her own brother. The feud began again when Luis Ruelas and Gorga decided to go in on a business adventure together and it ended badly between them.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

