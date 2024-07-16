The Big Picture Milania Giudice wants to be more famous than her mother.

Milania has a YouTube channel with 10k subscribers.

Teresa Giudice talks about her daughter, coping with her moving out, and plans to visit her at Tampa.

Teresa Giudice's daughters,who she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice, has been a fixture on The Real Housewives of New Jersey from the start. While Gia Giudice has taken a more prominent role in the series during Season 14, another of Giudice's daughters has plans for fame. During an interview with Bravo, Giudice shared that while both Gia and her daughter Gabriella Giudice have their careers and futures planned out, Milania Giudice's goals are a bit more obscure. She wants to be more famous than her mother.

"No, we were in Paris and I don't know if I...yeah, let's put it out there in the universe," Giudice said. "We were in Paris, that's what she wanted for her graduation gift, we went to Paris and Gabriella also came with her best friend and her mom. We were in Paris, and she's like 'Mommy, I know you're famous, but I want to be so famous that I can't even sit right here in this café right now. That's how famous I want to be.' So I was okay, all right, I like that."

Milania’s Love of the Camera

Image by Annamaria Ward, Bravo

Giudice went on to talk about how her daughter's love of the camera has always been there and that she is excited to see what she ends up doing. "She likes the cameras and she does her YouTube channel. She's so much fun, she's the life of the party. So I can't wait to see what Milania does." She currently has about 10k subscribers on her YouTube channel, which features videos of her travels and her life at school as well as videos of her getting in trouble (like one where she got pulled over rushing to her mother).

Giudice's fourth daughter is Audriana Giudice and the reality star went on to talk about how she is going to cope with Milania moving out. "She's really close to Milania, they hang out a lot," she said. "So I think she's going to miss Milania. I'm going to take her to Michigan when I go see Gabriella and, of course, I'm going to take her to Tampa to see Milania." Milania is attending the University of Tampa. It is going to be interesting to see what Milania ends up majoring in as she figures out her goals, especially since, according to Giudice, it is just that she wants to be more famous than she currently is.

You can see her on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

