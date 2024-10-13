Rachel Fuda and her husband John Fuda where in the thick of the drama on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The two were feuding with Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, and it resulted in tense interactions throughout the season. Now, the Fudas are saying that they are willing to walk away from the show if the toxic cast continues into the next season. Especially now that his wife is pregnant with another child.

Fuda was on the October 8 episode of The Eds when he began talking about how the show was toxic. He used Joe Gorga's expression to explain how deep the toxicity in the series runs. “I’m going to use Joe Gorga’s words: When you’re already pregnant, you’re already pregnant, right? So we’re already pregnant for the most part. That’s how he says it,” he said.

Season 14 was divided by sides. Those who were on Giudice's side were not necessarily on her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga's side. It led to more fighting between the rest of the housewives, including the Fudas. Ruelas brought out moments from Fuda's past that didn't paint him in the best light, and it resulted in the Fudas fighting more with Giudice than the Gorgas.

John Fuda Makes It Clear That He Won't Continue With the Toxicity

Fuda made it clear that he didn't think the toxic energy of the show could simply just change without effort. He also wasn't saying that he was fully out of he show but that they'd have to see how the energy felt. “My thing is, we’re already in the water this deep, right? I’m not saying we wouldn’t get out, and I’m not saying that we would, but we’d have to feel it out and see what the rest of the circle looks like,” he said. Fuda also talked about the casting for Season 15 and stated that if it was just going to be more toxic people, "then at some point you got to walk away.”

After Giudice's attacks on Fuda, he isn't willing to put his family or his career at risk because of her. “You’re not gonna do something where it continues to affect you in your career and stuff like that if it’s toxic. Now, if it makes sense, and it’s fun and there could be something good that comes out of it, people could have a good time, then yeah, it makes sense to continue,” he said.

