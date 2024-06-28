The Big Picture Margaret Josephs shares text messages at a house-warming party, causing controversy.

Rachel Fuda defends Josephs' actions but cannot support sharing the texts.

Tensions continue between the housewives, with Jackie Goldschneider's secrets at stake.

Margaret Josephs is known for sharing her opinions and not particularly caring who she upsets in the process on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. That was made very clear when she refused to take the heat because of Jackie Goldschneider and revealed her text messages at a house-warming party for Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga. There were fights breaking out all over the party but when things got heated between Josephs and Goldschneider, Josephs sent a screenshot of something that Goldschneider wrote about Dolores Catania to Catania herself. It has now made many fans and the housewives wonder how far this will go.

Rachel Fuda is Josephs' dear friend and someone she relies on a lot as a shoulder to cry on and vice versa. But she has now revealed that there is one thing that Josephs has done that she cannot defend: sharing the texts. While on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, Fuda was playing "Defend Your Friend" and there was a lot she could defend Josephs for. Being mad she didn't get a copy of Goldschneider's book was fine and even insulting someone's lips was all fine by Fuda, but she drew the line at the text messages.

This War Between Jackie and Margaret Isn't Over

“No, I can’t defend that,” Fuda said and then even went on to defend more of Josephs' actions. So it really was just the sharing of the texts that she couldn't stand by. The texts were about Catania and featured Goldschneider calling her a "slob" because she didn't remember to tag her in a post for the charity softball game that Catania throws each year. And it resulted in Catania throwing insults at Goldschneider saying that at least Josephs was smart enough to not put her insults in writing.

Things are still brewing between them on the show. After the last episode, Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin were planning to keep Goldschneider around because they knew she'd finally break and get mad about what Josephs did with Catania and tell them all the Josephs' secrets. They admittedly are using Goldschneider who, as of right now, has no other friends on the show. Given how Fuda is reacting to that situation, maybe it is a hint of what is to come with the rest of this season, but for now, as long as Josephs doesn't share Fuda's texts, those two will seemingly be fine.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM. You can watch all the episodes on Peacock the next day.

