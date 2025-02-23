Rachel Fuda and John Fuda joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey with their three children during Season 13 and now, they've welcomed a new addition! The Fuda family had an eventful Season 14; John was fighting with Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, after Giudice accused John of being a drug dealer. But by the end of the season, Fuda shared with her fellow housewives that she was pregnant and, in an exclusive to PEOPLE, shared that she has given birth to a healthy baby boy named Lorenzo Fuda.

Fuda shared with the outlet that their son is the last addition to their family and that they are beyond happy to have him in their lives. "With the birth of our last baby, our family has grown into everything we ever dreamed – a beautiful circle of six hearts, bound by love, laughter, and the journey we’ve shared. This little soul is our final piece, the sweetest ending to a chapter of beginnings, and the start of a lifetime of cherished moments together," Fuda told the outlet. “Our hearts are fuller, our home is brighter – our baby boy is here, and I am so grateful to be a mother again.”

Will We Meet Him on 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'?

Image via Bravo

Previously, Fuda had spoken with the outlet about how this pregnancy was different from her others, including her ability to have a baby shower this time around. "My first baby shower with my last baby!" she said. "It was a day I will remember forever and memories I will cherish for a lifetime. John went above and beyond to make sure this was a really special day, and he delivered. It was amazing!" Some of her fellow cast mates were there to celebrate her. Giudice was not present.

As of right now, no one knows what is going on with Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The cast was put on pause and Andy Cohen has said that there will be answers later this year. Earlier this week, Kim DePaola claimed that three of the wives were asked back, and gossip said that Jennifer Aydin was fired from the show. Another rumor swirled about the entire cast, including friends of the wives Jenn Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider. Since, Bravo has said that none of the women have been contacted. There is no official word on whether or not the Fudas will make a return to the show.

You can see Fuda on older episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.