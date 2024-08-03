The Big Picture Historic ratings nosedive for RHONJ Season 14, hitting low of 589K viewers, with low premier and drop.

Fan dissatisfaction due to decade-long feuds and lack of enjoyable storylines in the show.

Andy Cohen hints at potential cast shake-up for Season 15 amidst fans' concerns and desire for change.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is not going particularly well. Fans grew sick and tired of the same storylines that were not letting the reality show evolve, which resulted in a historic nosedive in ratings. On X, TV Deets reports that the latest episode of the season hit a new low, with a low record of 589,000 viewers tuning in. When it was last reported that the ratings were low, the ratings stood at 0.699 million viewers, according to X user TheRealityTVGuru. The premiere earned 0.837 million viewers, before dropping to 0.740 according to Spoiler TV. Now only just over half a million are tuning in. What a way for The Real Housewives of New Jersey to leave the current era.

Before, fans blamed the divide, especially Margaret Josephs, for the terrible ratings that the current season received. Fans thought that Josephs treated the divide as a game, as she and Teresa Giudice have been feuding for several seasons, and she took Melissa Gorga’s side. After the latest episode took another historic nosedive, it is fair to say that the divide between the cast members is the sole reason why fans are not enjoying the show that they once loved. The Cabo fight in Season 9 was more enjoyable.

The decade-long feud between Giudice and Gorga is simply getting old, and the housewives taking sides is not a joyful thing to watch. Fans raised eyebrows at Jackie Goldschneider befriending Giudice, who was using her all along. As the reunion is cancelled, it seems like the fans will not get as much closure from the season that they expected a lot more from.

What Are The Season 15 Plans For ‘RHONJ’?

Image via Bravo

Fans have been begging Bravo kingpin and sit-down host, Andy Cohen, for a cast shake-up and reboot. However, Cohen’s answers have left fans less than pleased. In fact, fans feared more for the future of the show. Given that the reunion was cancelled as there was “no path forward” for reconciliation, fans believed that the show was at its end. However, Cohen does have plans for season 15, but no one knows what they are.

Firstly, he stated that the show may potentially have new faces to replace all the current cast members on the show, which turns out to be a hyperbole. Following reports that he may replace all the current housewives and some fake reports, insiders claimed that nothing had been confirmed. Although some fans do not want the show to end, other fans believe that it is time, due to the same storylines and the ongoing feuds.

Though nothing is confirmed, Cohen is not too opposed to a cast shake-up. According to Cohen, the divide is simply not sustainable for the show. Cohen and the fans are not the only ones who agree. Jenn Fessler stated that there is “no more fun”. Goldshcneider also called the show “toxic”, though fans believe that her suspicious friendship with Giudice is only deepening the divide. Gorga also expressed that changes need to be made. If the housewives who are so divided can find common ground on one thing, it is how the show is toxic - because of them.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays on Bravo. All episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK