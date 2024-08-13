The Big Picture Dolores Catania is the unsung hero of RHONJ, Switzerland who plays peacemaker.

Dolores proves she's a loyal friend, and calls out manipulative cast members.

Dolores's personal life and growth make her a compelling character deserving of more screen time.

It's the end of an era for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. As viewers know, the finale of Season 14 happened, showing no way to fix any of the cast's differences. The cast centered around Teresa Giudice has always been through its ups and downs, but after these last two seasons, it has shown how the cast has drifted apart because of their main conflicts. If the main conflict had stuck with just being between Teresa and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, the show's fate would be different. Still, as it has been seen, Margaret Josephs and Teresa herself have taken their feud to other lengths, and they both have acted out of character. Now, to move forward, Bravo has decided whether a full reboot should be done or if they should pull a Real Housewives of Miami move, which is a small reboot by keeping past cast members and bringing new ones. The network has already tested out both plans with Miami and The Real Housewives of New York City, but with a franchise as loved as New Jersey, everyone will have to think long and hard about their next move.

As the franchise Switzerland, Dolores Catania has proven that even though she may not be super involved in all the arguments, she can be interesting enough for viewers to want to keep up with her life. Throughout Season 14, Dolores shows that she can be the franchise's narrator as she shows viewers both sides of the feud and gets everyone to see their perspectives from her eyes. She was also the audience's voice when it came to her confessionals. Dolores has proven she has what it takes to be in the middle of some of the most heated arguments in reality TV and still manages to come out of it with grace; she has also shown that, as a friend of Teresa for many years, she can be loyal and will not have anyone try to come at her and be dragged down by the drama. Her family constantly evolves, and her relationship with Paulie Connell has also brought attention to her life since she has been through a tough time in the love department. It is time to give this girl from Patterson her flowers for all she has gone through while still staying true to herself.

Miss Switzerland Can Handle Anything

Dolores Catania has always been known to want to keep the peace. She said in the Off the Rails finale episode that she wore white as her outfit choice to bring peace into the rooms. Even though she wasn't fully involved in the New Jersey drama since it didn't pertain to her, she was still in the middle of everything because it was her friends going to bat against each other. It must be an exhausting task to be constantly surrounded by negativity. However, she remains the main character because she doesn't fully emerge in the drama and attempts to see both sides of an argument. However, she has also stayed true to herself. She knows when her cast members can manipulate her and will not waste the opportunity to call them out, as was seen with Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Aydin. She may be friends with all of them, but once she sees they are wrong, she will not stay put.

The biggest shock of the season regarding Dolores was seeing how quickly she was able to turn against her friend Margaret when she attempted to make her look like a bad friend. If there is one thing that Dolores takes pride in, it is that she is a good friend, so when Margaret tells her she was invited to the pre-reunion meeting, she quickly calls her a See You Next Tuesday for trying to infiltrate her into a meeting against her friend Teresa. It was a moment that no one saw coming, but this solidified her as the MVP of the season because, before that moment, she hadn't had Margaret try to do something to her, and now when she was used as a pawn for her plan, it opened her eyes on her friend and her intentions.

She has not had an easy journey while being a Real Housewife, but Dolores has proven that it's not always necessary to be active or violent to attract the viewership. Audiences watch reality TV and the housewives to see their real lives, and some of the antics played on RHONJ have become childish and overrated. To be able to move forward and start with a clean slate, viewers need to remove themselves from the feud between the Gorgas and the Giudices and allow a new shining star in New Jersey.

Dolores' Life Outside the Group is Very Interesting

When viewers met Dolores in Season 7, she came in as a longtime friend of the Giudice family and an ally for Teresa. At first, viewers thought she would be someone who would be a big ride-or-die for Teresa and not be open-minded about getting to know the cast. Still, to everyone's surprise, she has become one of the most receptive cast members as she has grown and maintained a relationship with everyone. Outside the group, she has shown her real life and struggles as she has had to make many changes for her family and has even demonstrated what it is like to have a healthy relationship with an ex-husband. Frank Catania Sr. was the original man in her life, and with him, she could have two children, but their relationship was not easy, and they ultimately decided to divorce. Still, it was something that was for the better of their family.

Her relationship with Frank may have been odd at first, but she has been able to move past their differences with their children and has inspired many couples to show they can exist in each other's lives in peace. The two have not had an easy journey as Frank was disbarred and hid it from Dolores and even Dolores, having gone through a relationship that seemed to have a marriage end goal but ended up being a fluke relationship. Still, they both were able to move forward and mature about their situation to continue growing and finding the right people for them. Dolores is in a relationship with Paulie Connell, and the two have been going strong for three years. It can be seen this is the person who is right for her, but marriage will not be in their books until he can get divorced from his past marriage. This has been an ongoing talk since Paulie came into her life, and with the next season being in limbo, viewers are still intrigued to know when or if she will be able to fulfill this moment and become Mrs. Connell. On the other hand, Frank Catania is someone else that viewers still want to know more about since he has now gotten engaged to his girlfriend, Brittany Mattessich.

Dolores' life is constantly evolving, and viewers have grown attached to the girl from Patterson. They would love to see her reach her happy ending. Also, with Frank's fiancée in the mix, she can shine a light on what it's like to have blended families and show that there is a positive path for divorced families. Not everything has to be seen negatively, so extending her circle and surrounding the franchise around Dolores will bring a breath of fresh air. Everyone always needs to remember to never get on Dolores's bad side, or Patterson Dolores will come out, and she will not hold back.

