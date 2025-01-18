Melissa Gorga has seemingly been talking with Andy Cohen about the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. After Season 14 of the show, fans were afraid that it would get the same treatment as The Real Housewives of New York City and get completely revived with a new cast, leaving the original cast behind. While Cohen hasn't said one way or the other, the cast has continually said they don't have answers. Now, Gorga shared that she has spoken with Cohen about the situation.

On Gorga's podcast, On Display, she spoke about talking with Cohen about the show. “I do ask him [Andy], I do. I’ve seen him. I’ve seen him a couple [of] times, but you know the Bravo gods are, he very much so claims, that they are still figuring it out.” This disputes older claims made by Jennifer Aydin that she was coming back to the show, and also confirms what stars like Teresa Giudice had been saying.

Gorga went on to explain that the new year could bring news. “They were waiting until after the New Year to work on Jersey, so I think maybe their minds are getting together as we speak. It wasn’t being talked about at all, actually, until after the New Year, so I think right now," she said.

Melissa Gorga Thoughts on a Cast Shake-Up

The conversation eventually led to talks of a complete reboot with the cast not returning. Gorga shared that if that was the case, the show would take longer to return because they'd need to rebuild the show while introducing audiences to the new wives. “I do think if they do a big cast shake-up, which Andy has said multiple times, that is happening. I do think it calls for a little bit of a pause because you don’t want it to just happen overnight, like all of a sudden, there’s three new girls.”

Gorga went on to say that she did think the show needed new blood. “If I’m giving my honest opinion, I do think they are going to find they’re probably going to keep a few of us. I do think they would probably keep a couple, and they’re definitely going to recast a couple," she said, continuing that she thought the show would be a mix of new and old wives. “So I feel like you’re going to get a little old and a little new in the new season.”

