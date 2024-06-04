The Big Picture No RHONJ reunion due to cast divide. Finale to serve as a replacement.

Teresa Giudice and rifts cause fan dissatisfaction and historic ratings drop.

Executive producer hints at show shake-up for Season 15.

The great Real Housewives of New Jersey had consequences on the show. Fans grew sick of it, and now even the producers cannot work with it anymore. The end-of-season reunion has been canceled, as there was “no path forward” for a resolution. Now the executive producer and sitdown host Andy Cohen has set the record straight on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked with Kiki Monique, and vows that the RHONJ finale will leave fans feeling “complete” despite the canceled reunion. "I do want to give some context to the announcement over the weekend that there was gonna be no Jersey reunion because I feel like there are a lot of theories about what this could mean," he said. "I think that the main thing is, this will all make sense once you see the finale."

He then said that the Season 14 finale would be an instant “classic” that “people will be talking about for a long time to come.” After seeing the final cut of the episode, they all decided that the finale is “kind of the finale and reunion all in one.” Cohen teases, “It’s in the great tradition of absolute shocking, dramatic Jersey finales, and they have this final epic group encounter, which is like, it feels like The Last Supper and is just so Jersey. And it’s shocking, and it’s dramatic, and it's amazing TV.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

RHONJ Fans Would “Feel Complete”

As the announcement of the reunion came “without context,” Cohen only wanted to “fill in some of the blanks.” He then promised that viewers would “feel complete” when they see the finale, and teased that the network was “cooking up” something to replace the reunion. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. With no reunion, it will be difficult to find a resolution. However, there seems to be no chance of a resolution happening. The cast has been divided for some time, and the Teresa Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga feud has been a catalyst of the divide. Many have fallen out with each other, and even surprising alliances have formed.

Jackie Goldschneider’s friendship with Margaret Josephs and Gorga is in turmoil after her unlikely friendship with Giudice and Jennifer Aydin. Josephs expressed that she was “disappointed” in Goldschneider, whereas Gorga stated that Goldschneider “wants to be invited to every single party.” Although Goldschneider is open to reconciliation with Josephs, she stated that Josephs must apologize. It could be said that this apology will never come, as Josephs expects Goldschneider to apologize first.

This friendship caused shockwaves for Josephs and Gorga, as both of them are feuding with Giudice. However, Josephs and Rachel Fuda took issue with Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas, as it has been revealed that he tried to find dirt on the cast of RHONJ. Giudice has been standing by her husband since, causing further issues among the women. Josephs calls Giudice a “sociopath” and Fuda wants nothing to do with Giudice anymore. Danielle Cabral is also no longer speaking to Giudice.

However, fans are now growing tired. The show has recently taken a historic nosedive in ratings, and fans are blaming the divide. Cohen has also stated that a “cast shake-up” needs to happen, as the divide is causing more destruction on the show. The network will now need to brainstorm and figure out how they will go forward with Season 15.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 P.M. All episodes are available to stream next day on Peacock.

