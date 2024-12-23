Dorinda Medley and Margaret Josephs were bringing the fandoms of The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of New Jersey together with their live show. Called Blonde Ambition: A Real Housewives Experience, the production was supposed to take place earlier in December at City Winery. News broke that the show was canceled with fans thinking the two Housewives were fighting, but Medley clarified what happened in an interview with Page Six.

"Yes, and we didn’t cancel that. Everyone thinks Margaret and I canceled it. We didn’t. It just got canceled from City Winery.” City Winery was the venue in New York City where the two were set to do their show. Medley went on to talk about how she was told just as everyone else was that the show was canceled and that it had nothing to do with her or Josephs. “I found out when everyone found out. So, people love to run with anything. I said to someone the other day, ‘If that’s the big news, then there ain’t much news going on.'”

Medley explained that she was "bummed" that they couldn't do the show together, and that it must have been the timing at the venue that got their show canceled. But she clarified for fans that she was fine with Josephs, even going on to say that the two were preparing to hang out together soon. Medley even seemed to hint that the stars were working on something new together since their show had been canceled by the venue. She said, “In fact, I’m seeing Margaret, I think, soon for something.”

Fans Were Concerned About Margaret Josephs and Dorinda Medley

Image via Bravo

Back when the news broke that their show was canceled, fans cited an awkward interview with Jeff Lewis as the first sign something was up. While on his Sirius XM show, the two got into a fight over Josephs speaking for Medley. On air, Medley asked Josephs not to speak for her and the two went back and forth over the situation. “Don’t speak – just do me a favor – don’t speak for me. Don’t speak for me, okay? Please don’t speak for me,” Medley said at the time, and then the announcement came that the two were no longer doing the show they were there to promote.

You can see Josephs on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

