With a season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that left fans wondering if Melissa Gorga and Teresa Guidice could even be around each other to film the next season, it is a shock that the entire cast from Season 13 is set to return for the 14th season of the series. Guidice has been part of the series from the start, but with all the fighting between herself, Gorga, and her brother Joe Gorga, it seemed likely that someone was going to be left behind.

According to Page Six, Guidice and Gorga will reportedly join Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda, as well as Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler as they return as well. After a season of drama and anger for the entire cast, but specifically Guidice's relationship with her brother and sister-in-law, it was up in the air whether both Gorga and Guidice would return at all.

Josephs, Aydin, Catania, Cabral, and Fuda were all also full-time cast members while Goldschneider was demoted from the main cast in Season 13. Where they stand in Season 14 is still in the air and, according to the report, but the agreements for Guidice and Gorga were verbal agreements -- so who knows what will happen as the season shapes up more.

A Complicated Relationship Between Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas

At the end of Season 13, the Gorgas did not attend Guidice's wedding, and most of the season was spent with both fighting with Guidice at every turn, often because of Luis Ruelas and his involvement in Guidice's relationship with the Gorgas. Most of Season 13 was spent preparing for Guidice and Ruelas' wedding together and often featured Ruelas trying to talk to Guidice's brother, but it led to a lot of butting heads between Ruelas and Gorga. With the Gorgas skipping out on the wedding and the tension already there in their relationship, it is going to be interesting to see whether we spend another season of the show focused on the siblings' constant fighting.

The show still has drama with other cast members, mainly Josephs and Aydin going back and forth for most of Season 13 over the reveal that Bill Aydin cheated on his wife 10 years ago (the drama taking up most of Season 12). As the flagship show of The Real Housewives of New York changed its cast completely for Season 14, it seems the philosophy for New Jersey is why to change something that works. According to Page Six, an insider told the publication: “This is an amazing cast that delivered one of the most successful seasons in franchise history. Why try and fix something if it isn’t broken?”

What all this means for Season 14 and whether it will be more rehashing of Guidice and Gorga's relationship will be a focal point of the season will be revealed when shooting reportedly begins again in August.