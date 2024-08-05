The Big Picture Dolores Catania accused Margaret Josephs of collaborating with Louie Ruelas's ex-wife, causing tension.

Catania revealed a "burn session" against Teresa Giudice happened, with Josephs calling it a "reunion review."

Cast members, including Josephs, planned to ambush Giudice at reunion parties, without Catania's knowledge.

The drama between Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs took everyone by surprise during The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale of the reality series. Within the first few minutes of the episode, Catania came in with all guns blazing and accused Josephs of being a liar. The argument was over an alleged meeting that took place during RHONJ Season 13, which Catania referred to as a “burn summit.”

During the drama-filled finale, Catania visited Josephs's home. But Josephs insisted on cleansing her with sage before letting her in since she had been at the “devil’s house” earlier, referring to Teresa Giudice. The two then started discussing what Josehps called a “burn session” that Giudice hosted. Catania shared that Guidice only held the meeting to share that Josephs had been collaborating with Louie Ruelas’s ex-wife since 2021.

During the spat, Josephs admitted that she had been in touch with Ruelas’s ex and that’s when Catania exploded. She questioned why Josephs would ever do that. But that’s where the drama escalated. Dolores then claimed that Josephs shouldn't be angry with Teresa for the meeting since Margaret held a similar meeting about her! Josephs clarifies that the gathering was simply a “reunion review” and reminds Catania that she was invited to attend as well. However, the tension escalates as Catania denies being invited, and calls Margaret a liar amongst other inappropriate names, leading to a heated confrontation.

The Entire Cast Reportedly Takes Part in These Reunion Parties

In a previous interview with US Weekly, Dolores Catania revealed that a lot of cast members get together before season reunions for these meetings. The Bravolebrity talked about The RHONJ Season 13 reunion and shared that there was a “meeting of the minds” before the special was filmed. Catania added that it was in this meeting that certain members of the cast, including Josephs, planned to ambush Giudice and her husband during the reunion.

While promoting RHONJ Season 14, Catania confirmed that this “burn session” against Giudice definitely happened. “No one denied the meeting happened,” added the reality star, sharing that the denial was what the meeting was about. Catania then shared that she wasn’t invited to this meeting about Guidice, implying that she has always been friends with her.

Catania also claimed that she does not need to rehearse what to say during the reunion like some of her co-stars and expressed that there’s no point in going into it with a plan, because the host, Andy Cohen, might not ask the questions you expect him to. The reality star admitted that she doesn’t even think about the reunion until she’s on the reunion stage.

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 14 reunion episode is set to air on August 11, 2024, on Bravo. All seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

