Viewers dubbed Dolores Catania the “Switzerland” of the group, but not everyone agrees. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star may be a fan favorite, but not all fans agree that she is as neutral as she and fans make her out to be. Season 14 ended with a huge fight between the housewives, with Catania being left alone at the end, with their seats at Rails being covered with glass. Following the explosive finale, fans accused her of “playing both sides,” and she responded.

She appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she addressed the accusations. As she is friends with both Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs, fans are bound to believe that she is on two teams. Giudice and Josephs have been feuding for several seasons, and the feud between the pair heated up in Season 14. When Luis Ruelas, Teresa's husband, called out Josephs’ son, the pair drifted further apart.

As she opens up about how she gets backlash from fans AND housewives due to her friendships, she says, “Are you kidding me? You have no idea. I try to keep the peace. Playing both sides of the fence is turning on one behind their back. I do nothing behind anybody's back. I want to keep the peace,"

Catania’s Has Been Neutral On ‘RHONJ’

Catania may have been neutral, but that does not mean she did not have drama during the season. She has had drama with both sides of the cast. Jackie Goldschneider’s text message insulting Catania caused a rift between the ladies. Catania has also been upset with Josephs during the season, but she revealed months ago that they are on good terms.

Catania’s friendship with Giudice and Josephs also left her excluded. Prior to the Season 13 reunion, there was a cast meet-up, and Catania’s invite was non-existent. Fans speculate that her friendship with Giudice may be the reason why. With a fallout and tension as serious as the fallout between the RHONJ cast, it is not always a great idea to be neutral. However, fans enjoy watching Catania as she does not engage with the divide, as the tension continues to damage ratings.

The feud between the cast came to a head in the Season finale, which is the “reunion and finale all in one”. Since the ongoing tension and the divide between the cast has no resolution or path forward, Bravo made the decision to cancel the reunion. However, what replaces the reunion is the watch party of the season finale, and reports stated that Catania “Switzerland” will float between rooms with Jenn Fessler. If Catania is unable to amend the dynamic and keep the peace, there is truly no hope for the cast.

As you wait for news on Season 15, you can stream all episodes on Peacock.

