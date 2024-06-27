The Big Picture Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin fought at Teresa Giudice's party, with Aydin shoving Cabral and Cabral retaliating.

The fight stemmed from Aydin's anger over not being featured on a step and repeat, and Rachel Fuda supports Cabral.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fight is escalating, with Aydin's true colors being revealed and Fuda proud of Cabral for standing up for herself.

When The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin tried to hash out their issues, it resulted in Aydin shoving Cabral and then Cabral retaliating. The two fought at a party that Teresa Giudice was having at her home and while Cabral and her husband quickly left after the altercation, Aydin sayed and that is where the episode left us. We don't know what happened since.

Many of the housewives currently on the show have taken to talking about the fight between the two and Cabral has one firmly on her side: Rachel Fuda. Aydin was talking badly about Cabral before, saying she didn't run her fundraiser the correct way, and it all seemingly stemmed from Aydin being mad that Aydin Plastic Surgery was not featured on her step and repeat. Cabral pointed out that small businesses helped her put the fundraiser on and that's why they were there and not her husband's company.

A Fight Worth Talking About

The fight escalated and after Aydin shoved her, it seemed as if all bets were off. Fuda, who talked about the fight on social media, shared how proud she was of Cabral for standing up for herself. “I’m really proud of Danielle,” Fuda said in the video. “I think she carried herself really well. Her response was, I feel like, the most natural reaction. I think we all would have done the exact same thing, if not worse. You get what you give. In my opinion.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey have plenty of iconic fights, but this was the next level. It may have beat out Giudice flipping a table for the top slot. The reason being that it really showed Aydin's true colors. Cabral didn't include her on a step and repeat because she didn't help the event, but Aydin wanted it to be about her because she was simply there in attendance. In true Aydin fashion, she tried to drag Cabral's name through the mud to get back at her, and it resulted in this physical fight between the two. One that Aydin started.

Fuda being proud of Cabral for standing up for herself is a show of where the housewives are with each other, because at least we know that Cabral has her on her side. The war between the wives is growing worse every episode and this fight was the top of the iceberg.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 airs every Sunday at 8PM ET on Bravo, with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock.

