The Big Picture Goldschneider met Ruelas' ex, not Josephs, in a surprise revelation.

Josephs' personal losses made RHONJ Season 14 tumultuous for her.

Josephs feels vindicated after the culprit was finally revealed in the season finale.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale could not have gotten messier! The “Last Supper” was intended to be a meal where the cast came together to have open discussions and sort out their differences. What ensued was the cat-fight of the century with some shocking revelations. However, the standout information related to Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, who were caught up with Luis "Louie" Ruelas and Teresa Giudice.

The drama that ensued at Rails Steakhouse during the season finale of RHONJ Season 14 revealed that Goldschneider was the one who originally met with Ruelas' ex and not Josephs. Giudice and her husband had subjected Josephs to vile accusations and animosity amid the allegations all season. Margaret Josephs spilled the tea on why she thinks Goldschneider turned on her and where she stands amid the revelation on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked with Kiki Monique. Monique asked Josephs how she was unaware that it was Goldschneider all along, because she knew that the former could’ve pulled strings to get to the bottom of things.

It is then that Margaret Josephs revealed that she was unaware of this whole meeting with an ex-fiasco until the week before filming the finale. She went on to state that Jackie Goldschneider had met with Ruelas’ ex back in 2021, and this was probably her way to get back at Giudice for spreading a rumor about her husband Evan Goldschneider cheating on her at the gym. Josephs commented on Goldschneider's actions in the following words:

“She didn’t tell anybody, she kept her cards close to her chest.”

Margaret Josephs is Elated to Get Her Name Cleared

Naturally, Josephs is not on friendly terms with her after the incident, regardless of her understanding of the reason behind Jackie Goldschneider's diabolical action. RHONJ Season 14 was not the easiest time for Margaret Josephs, as she dealt with some major losses in her personal life and was even privy to the blazing fire spurting out from Giudice and her husband with their allegations against her.

Josephs’ husband, Joe Benigno, received a concerning cancer diagnosis, and the reality TV star also had to deal with the death of her dog Bella as well as the news of her ex-husband Jan Josephs kicking the bucket. It’s also not everyone’s cup of tea to deal with the repercussions of coming under Teresa Giudice’s radar, especially when facing an allegation of attempting to tear apart Giudice and Ruelas’ marriage.

Josephs went on to share her feelings on an Instagram post shortly after the finale which was captioned “Vindicated #rhonj,” accompanied by an emoji. The post sported a line where she quoted herself, which read, “You subpoenaed the wrong bitch.” Considering the fact that Ruelas said some vile things about her and wished that her “family suffers,” Josephs’ sentiments are most definitely justified. Especially since it took the whole season for the culprit to be finally revealed.

The next RHONJ Season 14 episode is set to air on Bravo on August 11, 2024. All previous seasons of the show and new episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day!

