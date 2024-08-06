The Big Picture Melissa struggled to have a storyline without Teresa this season, blending into the background.

The anticipated showdown between Teresa and Melissa fell short, showing Melissa's supporting role.

During the "Last Supper," Melissa failed to confront Teresa, highlighting her lack of assertiveness in the feud.

Viewers have seen for many years the strange family dynamic that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have had throughout their time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Their relationship has had many different ups and downs, and when it seemed that they had reached a point in which the two parties would be able to get along, it all came crashing down during Season 13 as they both decided to stop talking to each other. Throughout Season 14, both parties expressed no interest in talking to or even talking about one another. Teresa showed during her confessionals how she chose not to speak about Melissa too much. However, Melissa struggled not to bring up Teresa and her family and would continue to be brought up throughout the season. This season showed a glimpse into how the two could co-exist, and it showed that they couldn't, as they were finally able to face off during the Season 14 finale of the show.

Everyone was waiting for the moment when Melissa and Teresa could finally talk and let out any frustrations against each other, but this quickly showed how RHONJ is the Teresa show. During the "Last Supper" meeting, Melissa acted as if she was ready to take on Teresa, but everyone in the cast showed they were more prepared to go against her than her. It wasn't until the very last moments of the episode that Melissa decided to get involved in an argument against Teresa when it didn't affect her. Melissa Gorga was once considered a main character for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but her not being involved with her sister-in-law made her a supporting character. She had no moments of drama with any of the cast members besides her small beef with Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. As the season ended, Melissa shocked viewers with how she blended into the background and never got an iconic moment to close off her chapter on RHONJ.

Melissa Did Not Have a Big Storyline This Season

Viewers got the opportunity to meet Melissa Gorga during Season 3 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She came in as the wife of Teresa Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga. When viewers met her, she was mostly known as Joe's wife, but she was able to start making a name for herself because she feuded with her sister-in-law. The two never saw eye to eye, making it difficult for them to have an actual relationship because they constantly went at each other's throats. Even though they had many moments when the two argued, Melissa was still considered a key player on the show because of her constant feud with Teresa. Viewers will never forget their most iconic arguments, like when the two could not agree on how Melissa was able to be on the show and the cheating scandal in which Teresa claims that Melissa was cheating on her brother Joe Gorga. Season 14 was building up to show a big showdown between the two, but it proved wrong as it could be seen that Melissa was taking a step back and not being the center of attention like in prior seasons.

This season shows how it would culminate in the end of the long feud between the Gorgas and the Giudice, but it shows how Melissa does not have a storyline without her sister-in-law. Throughout the season, Melissa mainly focused on her family and being able to drop her daughter off to college. Not only that, but she also showcased how her business has been growing as the years go by. However, she did not have any central drama to make her stand out this season as she thought. Neither Teresa nor she had any time to have a sit-down conversation. The only moment during the season the two were together was at Jennifer Fessler's party, where Melissa only mocked Teresa from afar while Teresa and Jenn conversed. Even her friend Margaret Josephs had to stop her from doing that.

The "Last Supper" Build Up Failed Melissa

Throughout the season, viewers have been expecting the moment Teresa and Melissa would finally be able to face off. The two did not speak during the season and even had separate events with the whole group without each other. Their argument at the Season 13 reunion about Teresa's husband, Louie Ruelas, broke the camel back between them, and they have not been able to come together ever since. As the last episode showed, it was time for the RHONJ ladies to all come together and attempt to squash their differences, which included the two sisters-in-law.

What was planned to be a moment of reconciliation was a battlefield as Rachel Fuda and Margaret Josephs did not hold back against Teresa and her husband's actions against them, and vice versa. What shocked many was how, during this meeting, Melissa appeared to be mute throughout the whole meeting and did not speak to Teresa even though this was a moment created for everyone to let everything out. This moment showed how Melissa could have been talking about finally wanting to end things with her sister-in-law. It wasn't until a heated argument between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral, in which Teresa had to step in for them not to get into a physical fight, that Melissa decided to speak out against her and call her out for how Jenn was acting. What was built up to be the biggest fight between the Gorgas and Giudice ended up showing disappointment towards Melissa because she was crushed quickly by Teresa, as once again, she was the center of attention in that meeting.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is now streaming on Peacock.

