The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 has finally come to an end — and the finale was just as explosive as the fans expected. The finale showed the ladies sitting down together to have dinner. But that’s when the tensions among all of them boiled over the most on the reality series. After all the drama that ensued, Melissa Gorga seems to think that there’s no going back!

The reality star spoke to BravoTV about what Dolores Catania called the "Last Supper" at the Rails Steakhouse. Gorga confessed that in a lot of ways, this felt like the last time the RHONJ ladies were ever going to sit together and share a meal. According to Gorga, “a lot of feelings” came out during the occasion and everyone finally expressed how they really felt. “I think finally the mask falls off,’ added the Bravolebrity.

Gorga has also admitted that she doesn’t know how to move on from the events of the finale. The housewife shared that she has made some great memories with the ladies, but at the end of the day, she will always fight for her family and “what’s morally right.” The reality star concluded by saying that if someone doesn’t wish her well, she’s okay with removing them from her life.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Went at It During the ‘RHONJ’ Season 14 Finale

The finale was the first time Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice filmed together during all of RHONJ Season 14. The long-standing feud between these two is what has led to the rest of the cast being divided into two groups: Team Melissa and Team Teresa. During the heated dinner, Giudice sat with Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider, who switched sides to support Giudice in Season 14. On the other side were Gorga, Margaret Joseph, and new cast members Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral, who have had their feuds with Giudice and her Aydin.

Jennifer Fessler co-hosted the meal as a neutral party with Dolores Catania as they tried to keep the tensions at bay so the ladies could find closure. But things clearly didn’t work out as they had hoped. Things quickly turned sour as Cabral threw a glass at Aydin. This led to Giudice and Gorga confronting each other, with Giudice repeatedly calling her sister-in-law a “whore.”

After a point, the producers had to step in to break up the fight. Despite being the host, Fessler ended up leaving, saying that while others may be used to this kind of violence, she definitely wasn’t. While the rest of the cast eventually sat back down at the table, it didn’t take long before the arguments restarted. As the dinner came to a close, Gorga reflected in a confessional in the following words:

“Today’s meeting was a complete failure. Pretty much everybody’s walking out the same way they walked in. Zero resolution.”

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 14 reunion episode is set to air on August 11, 2024 on Bravo. All seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are available to stream on Peacock.

