Well, that could have been an e-mail. Rather than a reunion, The Real Housewives of New Jersey opted to have the women gather in two rooms at Rails, the location of the infamous Last Supper, to watch the last episode. And well, viewers watched them watch and react. The end. Was it necessary? Not at all. Did it aid in resolving anything? Not at all. Sometimes it’s best to leave on a high note. The Last Supper was a monumental episode that truly ended an era and laid the foundation for the future. By having this fake reunion, it dampened the high by leaving on a meh. It truly didn’t need to happen.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's fourteenth season was different from the rest. The energy was different as the cast vowed not to appear with one another in certain scenes. It was a split season, and thus, the energy was different. It certainly allowed explosive moments from perceived allies to come to fruition, but as the season went on, viewers knew the show they've loved since 2009 was going to change.

What Was the Point?

As previously reported, the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 would not unite for a typical season reunion. Not even a one-part reunion. Andy Cohen was not sitting in the middle with the women vying for those first two seats on his side. Instead, the cast would be coming together for two separate viewings of the final episode. As previously reported, this was the case because, whatever happened during that final episode completely fractured the cast, causing them to never be able to step foot in the same room together. After viewers finally observed what had happened at the Last Supper, there was an understanding. It made sense. This group was officially destroyed.

So the time came for viewers to sit and watch the women sit and watch. For one hour, Bravo thought the fans, many of whom have been a part of this journey since 2009, would be satisfied with this atypical reunion. It was about as interesting as watching paint dry. It was about as informative as a meteorologist saying the sky is blue. This "Off the Rails" special destroyed any momentum going into the assumed off-season for RHONJ, assuming the show continues toward a fifteenth season. The show, known for coming in with a roar, left with a whisper. The setup for this episode was watching the full-time cast and the two "Friends of" arriving at Rails, the scene of the previous episode's crime, and picking either the downstairs or upstairs viewing rooms. There shouldn't have been competition about which room was better, but leave it to Teresa Giudice to say that the physical room was superior.

With the women sitting, they watched the final episode and provided commentary like it was a DVD bonus feature for a film on re-release. Yes, Teresa was criticized for her husband's ill wishes towards Margaret Joseph's son. And yes, she defended herself, claiming "what about her kids?" Watching every single scene, every single woman defended their actions. They might have been a bit shocked to see the level of explosion from Dolores Catania against Margaret, but nothing new came to light. Perhaps the only intriguing element of the night was watching Jennifer Fessler watch alongside the upstairs group composed of Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs. Oh, and Teresa still thinks she was vindicated and is totally OK with Jackie Goldschneider speaking to the ex. And Rachel Fuda is pregnant. But that was it. What was the point? This was an hour viewers couldn't get back. They'd have more excitement reading the same fantastic content about RHONJ written by myself and my colleagues here on Collider.

The 'RHONJ' Special Was a Learning Curve

Bravo deserves some credit because this concept was a complete learning curve. Sure, there have been seasons within The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe who never got a reunion. Some seasons were relegated to a digital reunion. But when your cast refuses to spend a day filming a typical reunion, it's understandable to want to give the loyal viewers something. This was not it. The women were still left with the same allies. They left without truly learning anything new or coming to a new understanding. These women will always stand by their truths and it’s become mundane. The Real Housewives of New Jersey as we know it have run its course.

There was one aspect to the reunion that could have been interesting, and it was the sort of "on the fly" confessional-style interviews the women sat for. Looking directly into the character, each Housewife sat in a room that had a darker mood where they were asked some questions following the viewing. But this moment was short-lived. It was brief. This was what the viewers deserved. We deserved to hear the ladies sit and react unabashedly without outside influence. They deserved to be grilled and share their true feelings. Sometimes social media posts and television appearances end up revealing more than this special shared. If Bravo learned anything from this special, it's that if any other cast reaches Defcon levels, just pull the plug. Let the final episode live and breathe on its own.

Until a definitive future is revealed, fans are left to speculate as to what will happen next. And the more that Andy Cohen teases things, the more chatter occurs. Which might be the best thing to keep the series relevant. Season 15 could feature Teresa, the only OG Housewife remaining. Season 15 could continue the stories of newbies Danielle and Rachel, now that they're on the same team. Season 15 could be a complete reboot with fresh faces. There are many ways this show could go. But the show needs to come up with a solution to make up for this lackluster special. The Real Housewives of New Jersey needs a massive refresh that does not alienate the longtime fans. This was the worst possible way to finish Season 14.

All episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are available to stream on Peacock.

