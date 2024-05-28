The Big Picture A falling out between Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider was sparked by the latter not sending a copy of her book to Josephs.

The argument also involves Josephs claiming Goldschneider didn't reach out when Josephs' ex-husband died, leading to deeper resentment.

Goldschneider and Josephs clash over the book, with Josephs feeling left out and Goldschneider providing explanations for her actions.

Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs used to be friends with each other on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but they have since had a falling out with each other. In a new clip, shared by @rhonjobsessed on Instagram, we are getting to see a bit of what happened between the two. While the anger on Josephs' side came from Goldschneider not sending her an advanced copy of her book, The Weight of Beauty, the clip shows that their anger towards each other is a lot deeper than that.

The fight started when Goldschneider called out Danielle Cabral for not inviting her to her party and Goldschneider says that she was the only one "again" not invited. “I thought that was not nice.” But instead of defending her friend, Josephs just talked about Goldschneider and Cabral's relationship. “You and Danielle weren’t close. You weren’t getting along. You can’t take such personal offense,” Josephs said and it didn't sit well with Goldschneider, who responded by saying “You don’t take my side in anything."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Margaret and Jackie Clash On RHONJ

The two went back and forth with Josephs saying that she always takes Goldschneider's side and saying that “I’ve only championed you.” But that is clearly not what Goldschneider wanted to hear as she fires back at Josephs and the excuses that she feels she's been making. “No, you, like, are making a lot of excuses for why it’s okay for somebody to make me the only person cut out. And that’s fine if that’s how you really feel.” Where Josephs anger really seems to have stemmed from though, is Goldschneider not reaching out to her about Josephs' ex-husband, Jan Josephs', death. Josephs claims that Goldschneider did not call her when Jan died, while other cast members did.

Related Sorry, Kyle Richards — Lisa Vanderpump Is the Queen of Reality TV Kyle and Lisa were both friends and rivals during RHOBH, but LVP has moved on to conquer the reality world.

The fight doesn't just stop at Josephs talking about Jan's death. Then it is Goldschneider's turn to make excuses, claiming that Josephs doesn't "give me the time of day anymore." And that's when Josephs throws jabs in about the memoir and points out the fact that Jen Fessler and Melissa Gorga both got copies but not her. Which Josephs then claims that she "championed" Goldschneider for that book. “What are you talking about?” said Goldschneider. “You[‘re] saying I got a book deal because of you?” But Josephs then clarified that she was upset because she just didn't get the book when she was one of the first to know about it.

What we see is the fight ending with Goldschneider trying to explain that the book was sent to people her publisher wanted her to do press with but Josephs just said “I can’t do this with you," and left the conversation there. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 continues every Sunday on Bravo at 8 ET, and is available to stream on Peacock. Watch on Peacock