Jackie Goldschneider has been the talk of The Real Housewives of New Jersey this season of the reality series. Goldschneider is no longer friends with Margaret Josephs and she is willing to go out of her way to defend Teresa Giudice, a former enemy, who some say is clearly using her. With everything going on this season and the social media chatter adding to it, Goldschneider says the tune of the show has changed.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, Goldschneider opened up about the current energy of the show. “I think that social media and the way we talk about each other and everything surrounding this show has gotten so toxic. Aside from the show itself — the way we’re talking about each other has gotten so dark and so toxic, and I can’t complain about that if I’m contributing to it.”

Goldschneider seemed to have a realization though by saying that she wasn't going to talk badly about her cast mates anymore. “I have committed that I am not saying a bad word about any of my cast mates anymore, and I think that… moving forward with respect for everybody is how I would like to proceed. I think that, basically, it’s all gone too far and that we’re just really every day destroying the show more and more by tearing each other apart in the press. So, I’m not going to do that anymore.”

Jackie Goldschneider Agrees With the 'RHONJ' Cancelation

One of the more shocking bits of news out of this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was that there wasn't going to be a reunion. Rumor is that there is a huge fight in the finale that led to Bravo deciding against the reunion. Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral already got into a physical, leading to a temporary suspension for both women.

When asked about the canceled reunion, Goldschneider said that she thought it was a good idea.“I think that was the right move. I think it would just have been everybody yelling at everybody. I think there’s no way that right now, Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice are making up. I don’t think anybody’s making up right now. It would just have been all of us sitting there yelling at each other.”

