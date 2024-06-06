The Big Picture The Real Housewives of New Jersey is losing fans due to stagnant storylines and high drama.

The canceled reunion highlights the unresolved tensions among the cast members.

Fessler and Goldschneider want unity among the group, but tensions between different cast members persist.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has not evolved for years. Every Sunday, fans tune in and watch the same old feuds and storylines, and now they are tired. The show took a historic nosedive in ratings, and the Sunday reality TV show that everyone once loved lost its touch. Now The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jenn Fessler has admitted to Us Weekly that there is “no more fun” because of all the drama on Season 14.

The reunion has been canceled as there was “no path forward” for a resolution between the cast mates. Fessler, who admitted that “things are shifting,” stated that the show cannot continue in its current state. Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice’s feud heated up last season. Just because they barely speak to each other this season, that does not mean that filming was not difficult. Filming was delayed for Season 14 as they refused to film with each other. But Fessler wants no drama. She and Giudice are on good terms, which rubs Rachel Fuda and Margaret Josephs the wrong way.

“There’s no more fun,” she said. “I felt so good last season about being in it and being funny and being silly and goofy and a mess, and there’s just not that much of it, at least so far this season.” She also said that the filming felt “final,” and said, “Let’s hope so. I mean, final in a way that the finale’s over, I would never want to relive that again.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

‘RHONJ’ Tension Is Affecting Castmates

Fessler is not the only The Real Housewives of New Jersey star who does not like where the show is heading. Jackie Goldschneider, who has been demoted to a friend this season, is upset with the ongoing divide. Goldschneider ruffled some feathers when she befriended Giudice, who she had disagreements with over the last few years. This friendship upset Josephs, who called her a disappointment. This friendship also shocked Gorga for obvious reasons, as she and Giudice are not reconciling anytime soon. Although Goldschneider is open to reconciliation with Josephs, it seems like Josephs is not ready to accept the olive branch.

Goldschneider and Fessler do not want to be on teams anymore. They just want the group to come together again. However, it is not just the feud between Giudice and Gorga that is affecting the show. It seems like everyone is fighting. Josephs and Gorga are done with Goldschenider. Josephs has been fighting with Giudice for several seasons, and tensions heated up when she accused Giudice and Luis Ruelas of calling her son. Danielle Cabral also wants nothing to do with Giudice anymore. Rachel Fuda and Giudice are not on good terms, but it is not just Fuda that takes an issue with Giudice. Her husband, John Fuda, has issues with Giudice as well.

Despite the canceled reunion, Andy Cohen is plotting something that will replace it. He has said that the finale is a “reunion and a finale” all in one and is like “The Last Supper.” The show has teased a huge fight between the ladies, so fans will have to stay tuned to The Real Housewives of New Jersey to see more. As for Season 15, nothing has been confirmed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8PM. You can watch all the episodes on Peacock.

