The Big Picture Teresa's party led to a fight between Danielle and Jennifer, causing temporary suspensions.

Danielle and Jennifer's unresolved issues escalate, dividing the group further.

The aftermath of the altercation will bring more chaos, with Teresa caught in the middle of the drama.

Teresa Giudice had a Talum party because she had a great time when she was there for her 50th birthday. But between the fire dancers and the skimpy outfits, things got hot and heavy with Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin finally had that much-anticipated fight that caused them to be temporarily suspended from filming the reality series. Teresa wanted Danielle and Jen to be good, despite the nasty things Jennifer Aydin had spewed at her. Teresa needed to keep her numbers, so she needed peace between Danielle and Jennifer. She pushed for the two women to speak, but there was no resolution ever going to come from these two women when they are so diametrically opposed. And thus the much-anticipated fight went down.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 has been a roller coaster of chaos. Good friends dissolving friendships. Rivals turning allies. And master manipulation out the wazoo. Before the season even began, fans were teased of a massive fight that led to the suspension of Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral. And now they've finally learned what went down on that fateful night. And it was nasty.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Fight Night at Teresa Giudice's on 'RHONJ'

It's time to dissect the fiery exchange between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin that has rocked the entire franchise. Prior to Teresa's party, there had been major accusations hurled about how Danielle handled her charity event. Whether it was between how Danielle used her funds or not giving every single person preferential treatment, Jennifer Aydin felt it was her business to make it known that she didn't do it to her standard. Mind you, Jennifer brought this all up to a group of women that didn't include Danielle. It caused a rift between the women because no one ever wants to be deemed as shiesty.

Cut to Teresa's Talum party. Filled with her nearest and dearest, Teresa hoped everyone on her team could find resolution in order for them to have a united front against Margaret Josephs and her side. Well, things did not go well between Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschnieder, so Teresa tried to use her Nameste powers in hopes of healing the wound between Jennifer and Danielle. But when you push two hot-headed people to find a resolution in a situation neither think they're in the wrong for, it's not going to end well. It never does. This is The Real Housewives of New Jersey after all.

Jennifer once again rehashed the charity event and her dismay at Danielle not putting her family's company on the step and repeat. Danielle once again rehashed that she didn't like that Jennifer insinuated that she stole from the charity, which Jennifer refutes. Jennifer wanted instant gratification for showing up for Danielle despite not sponsoring the event, which she should know is customary to receive acknowledgment on a step and repeat if you put money toward the event. And then the insults were hurled. Jen says Danielle has tunnel vision. Danielle says Jen is psychotic. And it continued to escalate.

To the shock of all present, and the viewers at home, Jennifer Aydin had more ammunition in her arsenal. She brought up how Danielle warned her that Jennifer was being used by Danielle's "hair girl," Marissa. She accused Danielle of wanting to make money off of someone she considered a friend. Danielle was flabbergasted. She unleashed on Jennifer because the reality was that Danielle was letting her know that she wasn't being paid for the modeling for the website and her "hair girls" might be offended by promoting another business. Jennifer turned an innocent conversation against Danielle. So, Danielle called her dirty and Jennifer shoved her as Danielle smacked her with a cup. Security got pulled in as it was about to get nasty. Of course, Teresa claimed she didn't see it, despite her standing RIGHT THERE.

So...What Happens Next?

Close

The aftermath of the physical altercation is destined to throw a massive twist into the rest of the season. For a group already divided, it's about to get more ruptured. Danielle Cabral was having a great sophomore season and one fight has thrown that all away. She's now about to be villainized because no one wants to take accountability for the exact actions of the event. If you keep watching the clip on replay, Danielle may have been nasty, but she stepped back, Jennifer stepped forward, and then physically shoved her. The retaliation came from the push. But of course, Jennifer, in her delirious rage, doesn't seem to remember that she shoved her. And with Teresa saying she saw nothing, which, if you look back, her head was slightly turned, she is going to be forced into a decision between Jennifer and Danielle. There is no resolution between these women.

Jennifer Aydin is no stranger to drama or getting physical. Fans clearly remember the infamous dinner in Cabo where Jennifer threw a glass at Melissa Gorga and then threatened her with it. She even threatened Melissa and Joe Gorga in the hotel lobby during BravoCon. It's been endless with Jennifer. She is a menace and a actual threat to the women around her. If she is easily able to reach this point of rage by escalated a situation that should never have hit that point, what could come next? Just the fact that Danielle's husband, Nate Cabral, raced to save the day and Bill Aydin stayed in the kitchen following Danielle's tirade towards him tells you everything. Bill doesn't want to defend his wife when she's in the wrong, again.

This group is forever strained. There is just no coming back from all the drama. If Teresa wasn't always looking out for number one, perhaps none of this would have ever happened. It didn't need to reach the point it did. Teresa felt the desire to manipulate the situation to make sure her ducks were lined up in a row. Maybe things would have been settled had the two women spoke on neutral ground without alcohol flowing. For now, there is a massive fall out. Danielle will most certainly turn aginst Teresa for not having her back. Teresa will most certainly try to play innocent and the middle. And Jennifer Aydin will most certainly deny the truth that she pushed Danielle first. It's a mess in the Garden State. And all because of Teresa Giudice. Look what Teresa caused!

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air every Sunday at 8:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Stream on Peacock