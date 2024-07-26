The Big Picture The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion format change received mixed reactions.

Cast members including Aydin, Giudice, and Catania praised the new format.

The new setup led to discussions and less fighting. Giudice was excited about what the viewers would see.

Sometimes, change is just what you need! The new filming format of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion episode has received widespread negative reactions. While the response is justified, cast members Jennifer Aydin, Teresa Giudice, and Dolores Catania all commented favorably about these new developments.

In the new filming format for RHONJ Season 14, Bravo made the conscious decision to split the cast into two separate rooms. Each group then sat down and shed their light on the finale while being filmed. Considering that the final episode was brimming with toxicity, Aydin couldn’t have been more elated. The reality TV star also remarked that the changes did not take away from the essence and spice that usually exists during reunions. She exclusively shared her joy with PEOPLE, stating,

“I didn’t have to see anybody I didn’t like or that I’m not getting along with. It was quite pleasant!”

Teresa and Dolores Delighted About The Format

The separation in no way saved the housewives from confrontations and provided explanations. Jennifer Aydin further remarked that the new format prevented the typical environment of nasty fighting and made way for discussions. She explains, "Amongst ourselves, we all aired our grievances and our gripes, and we all communicated. It wasn't the fighting that you usually see. And the fans are as sick of the fighting as I am, so I think they're going to love it." said the reality star. One group consisted of Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, and Jennifer Fessler — while Aydin was paired with Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider. Dolores Catania, interestingly, switched between the two rooms. Although Aydin was all praise for the new format, it could supposedly have something to do with her lack of interest in resolving things with Cabral.

While viewers might still be unsure about the new format, other fellow cast members including Giudice and Catania, share the same feelings about it. "I was happy with it," Giudice says. "The viewers are going to have to see how it plays out, I can't give it away, but I feel good with it." commented the RHONJ alum. Perhaps the lack of violent spats has something to do with her Zen response. She also notes that viewers will get to witness the reality behind certain events. The mother of four further states that fans will have a lot to take away from the episode.

She strengthened her statement by commenting on how she can’t wait for the truth to finally be put out there. Making a strong remark about herself:

“I don't lie, I'm not fake. I don't put fake storylines out there. I don't hurt other people's families.”

Catania also happily comments that the reunion episode is most definitely worth the wait — so it’s clear that quite a few cast members are pleased with the new format.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is currently airing on Bravo every Sunday. All previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

