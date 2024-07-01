The Big Picture Jennifer Fessler stirs drama and chaos on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, inserting herself into situations she has no place in.

Fessler's motives are unclear, as she seems to want to be the center of the show and may be auditioning for a full-time role.

Her actions have strained relationships with other cast members, and her loyalty to Teresa Giudice may not be enough to keep her in the group's good graces.

For someone who loves to play the middle, Jennifer Fessler sure knows how to stir the pot and let it simmer while she sits back and watches chaos ensue. Since she came on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in Season 13 of the reality show, Jennifer Fessler has been the affable "Friend Of" who seemed like the innocent voice of reason. But the more she appears, the more she finds herself inserting herself into situations she has no place to be in. Jennifer Fessler has been asked to stop getting involved, and yet she continues to do so. How does Jennifer Fessler seem to be the magnet to the drama? Jennifer Fessler continues to earn the moniker of Messy Fessy. Perhaps she is campaigning for a promotion.

Fans were officially introduced to Jennifer Fessler during Season 13 as a "Friend Of" Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda. Seemingly the calm, cool, and collected lady of the group, she seemed to be there to serve as an ear for her friends. Often giving some sound advice and mediation during the brutal storm brewing between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, it appeared that during her first official season as a supporting player, she was there just to make nice. Well, now that she's more insulated into the group, Jennifer Fessler's new mission is to stand her own ground and be friends with anyone she wants. In her mind, that's everyone. Unfortunately, that's not how this group of ladies allows things to go. If you go against them, you turn into an enemy. In the Garden State, loyalty is the most important word, aside from family, and Jennifer Fessler is testing those limits. She's now found herself in the crossfire, all from her own doing.

How Messy Fessy Made a Mess, Again

After last week's debacle between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin, all the women were reeling from the aftermath. Though, much of the account from the incident somehow seeped into the gossip rags. But how they leaked may be a completely different discussion. Did Teresa and Jennifer give their view to sway the narrative? All signs point to yes. Regardless of who saw what or how it all went down, everyone has an opinion. Jennifer Fessler heard Jennifer Aydin's retelling and she had some opinions of her own. Once again, Teresa's main focus is to get her loyal foot soldiers to make up, but that's never going to happen. She is the reason why this fight even took place. But with Jen Fessler knowing that Jen Aydin is quite good at fabricating reality, she felt it was her mission to get to the bottom of the story from the other party involved.

There is something about Danielle Cabral and her Boujie Kidz events this season that has been ripe for drama this season. The re-launch, with many young kids present, was no exception. In her first moment of causing chaos, she placed herself right in the middle of the Jennifer Aydin-Danielle Cabral drama. Jen Fessler decided to share with Danielle Jennifer Aydin's account and side of the story regarding the fight at Teresa Giudice's Talum party. By sharing that Jen Aydin claimed that Danielle Cabral was in her face, felt threatened, and pushed her, she is allowing Jennifer Aydin to play the victim card in a situation that she actually incited. She even told Danielle that Jennifer claimed she clocked her, which Danielle refutes as she was clearly holding a glass in her hand that went flying into Aydin's face. Cue the replay! Fessler has Aydin's back in this situation and had the nerve to tell her this at Danielle's party. Was this the right time or place? Of course not! But this is The Real Housewives of New Jersey. This is how the game is played.

For Jennifer Fessler to have the desire to learn the truth was not necessarily to help Danielle, but to know the truth for her own advantage. It's just difficult to know what she wants it for. While Jennifer was present at the party, she only saw the aftermath. But to be in Teresa's good graces, she needs to ensure that she has the full story. Would she possibly push back on Teresa when she learns both sides of the fight? It's possible. The way that it played out, it just felt that Messy Fessy is just incredibly nosey. The tabloid accounts of the incident were not going to help anyone. And neither would discuss the situation in this venue.

Jennifer Fessler Accepted the Bait

With drama already thrown into the ether, Fessler decided to allow herself to be goated. Like mother, like daughter, the Giudice family is eager to stir up some controversy thanks to a poorly executed game of telephone. With Gia Giudice present at the Boujie Kids party accompanying her mom, she decided to question a situation when her name was mentioned in at Melissa and Joe Gorga's housewarming party. Gia, who is still Teresa's child but is very much of adult age, is eager to help her mom take down the Fudas, using Jen Fessler as their scapegoat. Gia will ask her about the comparison John Fuda made regarding Jackie Goldschneider's reference to Gia and the "coke-in-the-bathroom" incident all those seasons ago. As viewers know the exact way that conversation went down, Jennifer Fessler will relay how she heard things via her own husband, who was present. She is going to attempt to defend John Fuda, which she rightly should have. But Teresa and Gia, who is turning into her mother, are adamant that Paulie Connell's account of the story is the only one that is factual.

So that was it, right? Absolutely not. Again, that's not how things work on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Jennifer Fessler had the nerve to run that story over to Rachel Fuda, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs, causing Rachel to rightly explode on her. But also, Rachel was partially wrong. She needed to hear Jennifer out first. With all the history between the Fudas and Teresa and knowing Jennifer Fessler had recently sided with Teresa, Rachel expected something nefarious to be going down around her again. So when Rachel exclaims, "You're obsessed with me," another meme was born and a practical statement was made. The reality is, Jennifer Fessler should not have brought up this conversation at this venue. It should have been a one-on-one conversation in a neutral setting between her and Rachel. Especially if she has any interest in salvaging her longstanding friendship. Rachel, knowing Teresa was literally still in the room, was going to react in a manner that was not going to be anything but reactionary. Teresa and Gia have no interest in allowing their perceived rivals to take the heat from them. So they allowed Messy Fessy to take the bait. They knew she would relay this chat.

The Motives Behind Jennifer Fessler's Actions

It's hard to know the true motives behind Jennifer Fessler's actions as she's become a very unreliable narrator. With her flip-flopping more than a flapjack on a griddle, Jennifer Fessler seems to want to be the center of the show. Her screen time has seemed to accumulate record highs for a "Friend Of." The amount of time she has appeared this season, she's more present than some of the full-time Housewives. Maybe this is in fact her audition to be promoted to season promo shot if Season 15 even exists. The fact that Jennifer Fessler is at the center of two disastrous conversations during one single event is almost historic. It does call into question why she wants to be the peacekeeper between individuals who don't have the same desire. It feels like it's all for the cameras.

The person fans saw during Season 13 is not the person who she is on Season 14. She's become an instigator, eager to stir the pot and allow it to simmer. But she truly thinks her motives are for the best. Knowing the history between these women, yes, she has every right to be friends with whoever she wants, but why destroy years of actual bonds to film a scene or two more with Teresa. At some point, after Teresa has succeeded at taking down Margaret, she'll have no use for Jen Fessler. And Jen Fessler will be left with literally no one. She's pushed Margaret and Rachel to the edge that she doesn't even have the opportunity to explain herself. But why should they allow her if she's already shown her true colors? Not every situation has a right side and a wrong side, but on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, that's how these women believe life works. Jennifer Fessler wants to be in the grey area. She's not Dolores Catania. She hasn't established herself as Switzerland in order to play that card.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air every Sunday at 8:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.

