The Real Housewives of New Jersey have had a lot of feuds happening all season long. In the most recent episode, we saw as Teresa Giudice thought she was dropping some new revelation on the women by claiming that Margaret Josephs was talking to Luis Ruelas' ex, who was in a lawsuit with him. Giudice told the other housewives and even Dolores Catania told the camera that it wasn't that much of a reveal. Now, there are reports that the final has another big moment for

A source revealed to OK! Magazine that the big fight at the end of Season 14 and the big "bomb" that was dropped by Josephs was that she wasn't the only person talking to Ruelas' ex. The source says that Jackie Goldschneider, who claimed at Giudice's home that she had no idea if Josephs was talking to Ruelas' ex, also spoke with her. “Marge’s ‘big bomb’ that she’s purporting is that Jackie had spoken to [Luis Ruelas]’ ex,” the source said. “Marge was convinced that this would create a wedge between [Teresa Giudice] and Jackie and cause their newfound friendship to fall apart.”

The source went on to say that it did the opposite as Giudice had a change of mind, realizing what she did to Goldschneider years ago with her husband, Evan Goldschneider. “Sadly for Marge, it did just the opposite. Teresa knew she had done something bad to Jackie years ago with the [Evan Goldschneider] affair rumors and completely understood why Jackie would’ve reacted that way at the time.” the source said.

So how did Giudice "finish the war"?

Teresa Giudice may have had a change of heart and forgiven Goldschneider (if this insider is correct) but they went on to claim that instead of snapping at Goldschneider, she turned on Josephs. “She had presented evidence she was speaking to Luis’ ex and she was NOT HAPPY with this AT ALL and unleashed on Margaret. Margaret may have thought she was dropping some bombs, Teresa definitely finished the war.” Which is interesting since Josephs said in a confessional that “If Jackie thought the texts were bad that I revealed to Dolores, just you wait.”

Goldschneider and Giudice's relationship has grown this season with the two getting closer and closer to each other, but if this actually does happen, it is a change of pace for how Giudice usually reacts to people who don't do what she wants. Her recognizing that she did something wrong with the Goldschneiders is rare for her.

You can see Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. New episodes air every Sunday at 9:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

