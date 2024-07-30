The Big Picture Teresa's gathering to reveal damning information about Margaret backfired.

Margaret cleverly sent a funeral wreath to Teresa, outsmarting her plan.

Teresa's credibility is now questioned, and Margaret may have the upper hand going into the finale.

Teresa Giudice had been adamant that Margaret Josephs had been out to get her and her new husband, Louie Ruelas. She's preached to anyone who would listen that she's come to destroy her family. She had teased for months that there was information that she couldn't share or talk about, but when the bomb would drop, she was adamant that her friends' heads would spin. Their jaws would be on the floor, and they would immediately turn against Margaret, the presumed devil. With Teresa setting the stage for this bombshell reveal, Teresa compiled her allies for a gathering at her home, alongside her personal attorney, James Leonard, who was about to spill the piping hot tea. But then Teresa's doorbell rang, where she was presented with one of the most fabulous prank gifts in reality television history: a funeral wreath and a sympathy card.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been a fan-favorite Bravo series since it debuted in 2009. Following the lives and families of some of the Garden State's biggest personalities, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has never been in short supply of drama and viral television moments. Throughout its fourteen seasons, fans have come to understand that revenge is a major part of what makes these women tick. Such is the case in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Teresa's Gathering Ended Up Backfiring

Throughout Season 14, Teresa and Louie have been setting the stage that the legal problems they have been entangled in somehow involved Margaret Josephs. They had been quite clear, at least when the cameras were rolling, that they could not disclose how Margaret was involved, but indicated that it was diabolical, and she would be getting what she deserved. In other states, that may sound like a threat, but in the Garden State, surely it's just everyday lingo. In order to garner sympathy, in hopes of turning everyone against Margaret completely, Teresa felt it was best to gather her friends to learn the truth from her personal attorney who would be present. For those who may remember James Leonard from Teresa's previous legal woes, this is the same man who was seen on screen when Teresa first returned from prison. How he is actually involved in this current litigation is not entirely evident, but James Leonard and the Giudice family have grown closer over the years. And there's been photographic proof.

With almost all of Teresa's minions present at her home, sitting around her kitchen island, with no charcuterie spread present, Teresa's lawyer claimed that Margaret had been in communication with Louie's ex, and thus, that's how all the negative stories about Teresa and Louie have come out. Unfortunately, nothing new or revelatory was learned by Teresa's friends. None of the women seemed to show any amount of shock, disbelief, or concern. Even when Jackie Goldschneider was pressed about if she knew about Margaret's rumor spreading, she denied it. As a reminder, Teresa is using Jackie in order to take down Margaret. That's the sole reason why she's included here. While the other women, namely Dolores Catania, noted that there had been times that Margaret had mentioned things that could lead to the allegations Teresa and James were hurling, there's also the same possibility that Teresa had been using Margaret's passing words against her. She might be using those aggravated comments as ammunition. Could Teresa be mustering up a sinister plan that fits the narrative to sway away from the actual reality? Absolutely!

But Teresa was about to be completely upstaged when her doorbell rang and a man holding a funeral wreath had a delivery for her. It was a gift from Margaret, sending her condolences to the RHONJ alum, it read “Dear Teresa and James, sorry for the loss of your dignity. Love, love love, Marge.” It was the most incredible power move anyone could possibly make. Money well spent Marge! Andy Cohen needs to get that wreath into the Watch What Happens Live Club House ASAP! Regardless of this brilliant play, what this entire scene illuminated is Teresa's deflection from reality and her inability to convince her team of allies that these ill-intended actions are in deed true or hold any weight. Margaret won this battle without even having to face Teresa.

Margaret Josephs Knows How To Play Teresa's Game

This season, Margaret Josephs has been on the defensive. Following the Season 13 reunion, Margaret has been attacked by Teresa and Louie and the Bo Diedl of it all. With the manila envelopes that were never put into play, the tension that arose from the reunion has had lingering effects that have lasted into this current season. Teresa's mission was to take Margaret down. Margaret's mission was to remove the cancer from her life. But when her close friends, like Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler, began to side with Teresa, Margaret had to protect herself. While her relationship with Jackie had been severed, she was willing to work through the problems with Messy Fessy. And, had Messy Fessy not dropped the date and time of Teresa's gathering, Margaret may not have been able to make her brilliant move.

Margaret was rightfully upset when Jen Fessler shared that Teresa was gathering them all for the big reveal from her lawyer. Margaret expressed her displeasure that Jennifer Fessler was going to attend. And when she called Danielle Cabral and Dolores Catania about their presence, she was right to be annoyed. As much as Dolores can say that Teresa's words would not sway her, she is complicit in allowing Teresa to get away with this vile act. For Jen Fessler to agree to not attend Teresa's party, sending the text message to Teresa as they were sitting at their bee-filled meal, it was possibly the biggest sign of loyalty Jennifer Fessler had shown to her. But this move also allowed Margaret to make her power move. She finally played the offensive this season and made an incredible move that even the women had mad respect for. How could you not want to stand up and cheer!

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Has Careened Into Its Final Battle