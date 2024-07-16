The Big Picture Season 14 of RHONJ disappointed fans due to lack of filming together among main characters.

A non-traditional reunion is planned, with cast members in separate rooms to discuss the season.

Filming to take place at Rails Steakhouse, focusing on resolving ongoing storylines among the cast members.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has a lot of working against it currently. Fans of the hit Bravo show have recognized that Season 14 is disappointing in comparison to past seasons. A lot of that has to do with the fact that Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice are barely filming with each other, and it has divided the entire cast. Halfway through the season, Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin got into a physical altercation with one another and it led to the official reunion for the show to get canceled. Reunions are meant to bring the cast together and Andy Cohen and company just didn't see the point with Season 14.

Now, what is planned instead of a regular reunion, according to a source close to the production who spoke with Us Weekly suggested it will be a “non-traditional reunion where the plan is everyone is not in the same room,” This is all a bit out of the ordinary, but this is no ordinary times. The source gave a lot of details about the special to the publication, saying that as of this moment Cohen is not hosting it but that could change and that the plan is to have the women in separate rooms with Jenn Fessler and Dolores Catania potentially floating between the two rooms to talk about the season with their fellow housewives.

Could This Actually Work?

The insider stated that one room would be Gorga, Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, and Cabral while the other room would consist of Giudice, Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider all together. They also alluded to the fact that some storylines from this season might get wrapped up, hinting that it could be Giudice and Gorga's back and forth which led to neither of the sisters-in-law talking to each other all season long. “And you never know what else can happen,” said the source.

The plan is to film the special at Rails Steakhouse, which is where the finale also takes place. With the wives separated, it is going to be interesting to see if anything actually does get resolved, since no one who is fighting with each other will be in the same room with one another. Maybe Catania and Fessler will just be the messengers back and forth telling the other room what is going on. For now, this is at least something to wrap up the season with instead of the season just ending without any kind of reunion happening.

