The divide deepens in The Real Housewives of New Jersey as Rachel Fuda and Jenn Fessler have fallen out. Last night’s episode of the reality series saw the two come to blows at Danielle Cabral’s Boujee Kidz relaunch, as Fessler got involved in Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia Giudice's issues with John Fuda. This angered the housewife, as she previously told Fessler to not get involved. Fessler and Giudice’s friendship causes some tension between Fessler and Fuda, as Fuda and Giudice are not in a good place. Fuda addresses her falling out with Fessler on Sirius XM’s Reality Checked With Kiki Monique and also speaks on where she and Fessler stand now.

When Monique asked if she and Fessler healed their relationship and if Fessler and Margaret Josephs were in a good place, she said, “Margaret and Jen I think are good right now. I still haven’t spoken to her since January. It sucks, it stinks, and like, you know, I considered her to be a really good friend, but you know, seeing a lot of the things that she said, like, I get so annoyed. Like I get so frustrated with her and some of the things that she says like, even her conversation that she was having just this past week at the Tulum party where Teresa and Jenn were all talking about Margaret, I think Teresa even said that Margaret was like a horrible human being, like Jenn just stood there for five seconds too long, like, you either should have said something or walk away sooner.”

“Jenn and I have not spoken,” she revealed. “I don’t wish her any ill will, I don’t hate her, it’s none of that. I’m good right now.”

Chances of Reconciliation Are Uncertain For the ‘RHONJ’ Stars

Season 13 saw the two stars’ friendship blossom. Now their fallout is in a long line of The Real Housewives of New Jersey fallouts and feuds. Melissa Gorga and Giudice’s decade-long feud was the stimulus. The decade-long feud and the fallouts surrounding the feud followed in Season 14, where the divide is evident, leading to an all-time series low in ratings.

Chances of reconciliation are uncertain for Fuda and Fessler, though Fuda commented ‘happy birthday’ to Fessler’s son Zach Fessler on Instagram five weeks ago. Despite that, Fessler is unsure of whether they can be friends again. Fessler also addressed their falling out and said, “Maybe it’s more a matter of we jumped in so quickly without really gathering enough information in terms of, you know, ‘Who are you and who am I? We didn’t know the sort of roadblocks that we would come across.”

Addressing the friendship’s future, Fessler said, “If Rachel and I were in a situation where we never saw each other again, I don’t know that either one of us would necessarily make it happen. I mean I certainly have been very sad about it. I hope that she’s been sad about it. So [but] you know, who knows what the future holds? I would only wish good things for the Fudas and their beautiful family.”

Fans will not get the chance to see the pair repair their friendship, as the reunion was canceled due to the divide. However, Andy Cohen said that something would replace the reunion, while also teasing that the intense finale was the “reunion and the finale” all in one. Fans will have to wait and see what happens with the reunion replacement.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM. You can watch all the episodes on Peacock.

