Despite a fractured Season 14 that has led to talks of a cast shake up, Rachel Fuda had a strong sophomore season on Real Housewives of New Jersey. In Season 13, Rachel shared her IVF journey to conceive her daughters, and she recently told People Magazine that as soon as cameras went down on Season 14, she and John began the process again. In Season 13, Rachel also had an initial friendship with fellow newcomer Danielle Cabral, which turned into a feud when the pair ended up on different sides of the ongoing family feud between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. But the newbies have a skill that some of the original Housewives on the series are sorely lacking, the ability to discuss their grievances and make amends. Rachel and Danielle moved past last season's misunderstandings and formed a strong bond, moving forward in their friendship.

It has been confirmed that Real Housewives of New Jersey will be on indefinite hiatus until they sort out the casting issues that have arisen between Melissa and Joe Gorga, Teresa, Jennifer Aydin, and Margaret Josephs. The ladies and Joe have been embroiled in a family feud that has gone too far for too long. The steps that certain of these individuals have taken to dig up dirt on their adversaries, and spread misinformation online, has led to a dark cloud hanging over the series, as the cast point fingers at one another over who is to blame.

Digging up dirt on people's pasts is something Teresa denies doing, but her husband, Luis Ruelas, allegedly hired a private detective to look into everyone in the cast, which led to Teresa accusing Rachel's husband, John Fuda, of having a history as a drug dealer. Unfortunately for Teresa, her husband's antics have landed her in the hot seat with the other wives, and seemingly with Bravo, as the network is reviewing how to move forward with such a toxic cast constantly looking back to the past. Rachel's pregnancy gives the network a way to look towards the future of the franchise, as the beaming mother notes that her true purpose in life is being a mom: "And I can't wait to do it again. I mean, what's better than bringing new life into the world? How lucky am I?"

Rachel Fuda Is The Way Forward on 'RHONJ'

Rachel has put in a strong showing in her first two seasons of Real Housewives of New Jersey. She has shared her authentic life, raising her two daughters and her adopted son, from John's previous relationship. She has invited her family members to appear on the series, and hosted events for charity. Rachel is a voice of reason among the Housewives of New Jersey, but can also step up when the situation calls for it. Her standing firm against Danielle in Season 13, and her feud with Teresa this season while being protective of her husband solidified her as an already iconic Housewife. Rachel has done everything right in the Housewives playbook, and with the announcement of her pregnancy at the Season 14 finale sit-down, it seems obvious that she is the way forward on the series.

Casting around Rachel and her growing family would be a reset that would get the series back to its glory days. Rachel is all about focusing on her family and her friendships, which is ultimately what the Real Housewives franchise is about. Rachel and Danielle are both young mothers with growing families and interesting events occurring in their daily lives, and neither seem fixated on digging into other people's lives in order to make them look bad on national TV. It seems clear that these newbies are ready to step to center stage. As Rachel observed, her children keep her "grounded" and focused on "what actually matters."

All seasons of Real Housewives of New Jersey are available to stream on Peacock.

