The Big Picture Rachel Fuda subtly responds to Teresa Giudice with quotes on gaslighting and hypocrisy.

Melissa Gorga also hints at issues with Giudice, sparking drama within the RHONJ cast.

With rumors of the show needing a rebranding, Melissa Gorga looks forward to new faces on RHONJ.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda has allegedly reacted to her co-star Teresa Giudice’s recent post about social media hate. While Fuda didn’t directly respond to Giudice, she took to social media to share the definition of “gaslighting” and a quote about hypocrites. Fans are now speculating that this was a subtle jab at Giudice after the two remained at odds with her throughout RHONJ Season 14.

As reported by Page Six, Fuda shared a series of Instagram stories, with one of them featuring a quote that says, “There’s nothing funnier than a hypocrite with a bad memory.” In another story, the RHONJ newcomer shared a post about how gaslighters use “manipulative or deceptive tactics” to undermine people’s perception of reality.

But Fuda wasn’t alone! Giudice’s sister-in-law and long-standing rival Melissa Gorga had her own opinions to share. An Instagram fan account @allabouttrh posted Gorga’s story, where she tells people to “beware of the wolf in sheep’s clothing,” referring to Giudice’s Instagram post. However, the drama escalated when Giudice’s friend and RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin called Gorga out on the post commenting, “Pot, meet kettle.” Apart from Aydin, Lala Kent also agreed with Giudice’s message and shared it on her own Instagram.

Melissa Gorga Wants to See Some Fresh Faces on ‘RHONJ’

After producer Andy Cohen recently acknowledged the need for a RHONJ rebrand on an episode of Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM, Gorga is looking forward to the change. The reality star spoke to Page Six and expressed her excitement about the possibility of fresh faces being added to the cast.

During RHONJ Season 14, fans saw the drama between the housewives heat up like never before. From the longtime rivalry between Gorga and Giudice to an X (formerly known as Twitter) user exposing Giudice and Aydin for leaking fake stories to the press — it’s safe to say that the ladies have had a hard time getting along. All this drama is also what led to the traditional reunion special being canceled for the first time in the franchise’s history.

In a past interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gorga confessed that things on the show have gotten extremely toxic. So, it comes as no surprise that the reality star thinks RHONJ is due for some type of change. While speaking about the potential new additions to the cast, Gorga expressed that she is fine with the network's decisions. In her exact words: “I don’t make demands. I come to work. I have a very strong relationship with the show. So, I feel like whoever they decide to cast — or not cast — I’m fine.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently airing every Sunday on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.

