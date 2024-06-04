The Big Picture Season 14 of RHONJ won't have a traditional reunion, signaling a potential end to the show.

Cast divides lead to alliances crumbling, causing tensions and drama to escalate.

The future of RHONJ is uncertain, with the possibility of a cast change or a complete reboot.

Major news broke over the weekend in the world of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. It appears that the traditional reunion for Season 14 of RHONJ will not happen as normal. Instead, producers are looking at a different format to bring the women, in their alliances, together to discuss the events of the 14th season of the reality series. While fans have been given a glimpse into what's to come this season, reports suggest that whatever happens in the finale is finite for these women. It might mean the end of The Real Housewives of New Jersey as we know it. The last time Bravo canceled a Real Housewives reunion, the entire cast of The Real Housewives of New York City was canned, and the show was rebooted. For 14 seasons, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has focused on family drama. It's reached the tipping point. Has The Real Housewives of New Jersey exceeded the point of no return?

Back for Season 14, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has proven that even if the Gorgas and the Giudices aren't speaking, there is still enough residual drama to go around. This season, the cast includes all the previous season's cast: Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margarat Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda. Additionally, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler are back as "Friends of." And let's just say, they're more than fulfilling their duty in the drama department. With the family drama still very much pervading the air, the cast has been shifting and wavering about where alliances lie and who is willing to let bygones be bygones. With uncertainty of the show's future in limbo, it's the cast divide that may be the main factor about its potential demise.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Cast Divide Has Sent the Series Tumbling

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 ended in quite dramatic fashion. Teresa and Louie Ruelas were married in a beautiful and extravagant wedding. Everyone was there. Well, except the Gorgas. With Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, and his family not attending, it officially marked the end of their relationship. But leave it to the reunion for the aftermath. Teresa and Louie claim they did not, but they allegedly hired a private eye to investigate her rivals, Melissa, Margaret, and Rachel. This caused a lingering effect that has continued to seep into Season 14. With all the finger-pointing and insults being hurled, some of the women are seeing the light regarding certain people's true characters. Others have simply decided no one can tell them who to be friends with.

Teresa Giudice is a woman of loyalty. Well, loyalty to her. That word doesn't quite have resonance if it doesn't directly better her situation. With Teresa expecting her minions to pledge loyalty to her, it often forced many of the women to have to pick a side. Almost instantly since she graced the screen, Jennifer Aydin became a lapdog to Teresa and has yet to waver. She is her tried and true right-hand woman. During Season 13, Teresa also picked up new cast member Danielle Cabral as her mind was infiltrated by the negativity spewed in her ear by Jen Aydin, serving as Teresa's surrogate. But Danielle saw the light and, in her own mind realized that perhaps her massive blow-up regarding the Melissa Gorga cheating rumors was truly a set-up. So Danielle brought it up and both Jen and Teresa adamantly denied any wrongdoing. Sadly, it's just not accurate. These women have been caught red-handed in the past for leaking stories, so their nefarious deeds have been checked. Danielle is now shifting over to mending relationships with Rachel Fuda, who she truly never got to know, and Melissa, who is not only receptive, she even hosted a pop-up for her children's clothing line for her.

The Drama Continues on RHONJ

On Team Melissa, she has Margaret, who has been there supporting her ever since she felt the wrath of Teresa. Rachel Fuda fell onto Melissa's side almost by default as she was close friends with Jennifer Fessler, who was close friends with Margaret. The three women have been quite headstrong about having their families attacked by Teresa and have continued to vow to remain separated from the Villain of New Jersey. Season 14 has shown that there is a slight caveat when it comes to a relationship being fixed. At this point in time, Melissa had a sit down with Jennifer Aydin to move past their drama, mostly for the good of their husband's friendship. Jennifer Aydin is well aware that she should not have allowed the cheating rumors to get out of hand, but she knows her guilt falls at the hands of Teresa. She just doesn't quite know that she'll be slaughtered by Teresa when she finds out.

And then there is Switzerland. Dolores Catania has become collateral damage in the cast divide. She has known Teresa since they were teens. She met Melissa when she married Joe. But she has refused to ever take a side. She's tried to mediate, but nothing has ever quite worked. By playing the middle, Dolores is the link that is keeping the show alive. Well, her and the contracts and the necessity to have the cast present at all the brunches and parties and events. When it comes to the "Friends of", they are getting screen time like they're a full-time cast member. Jackie is no longer willing to feel like a puppet to Margaret and has decided to be cordial with Teresa, the woman who has constantly tried to tear her down.

Jackie's history with Margaret is being tested, and personal feelings and emotions are getting in the way of a civil reconciliation. For Jennifer Fessler, she came onto the show as a close friend of both Margaret and Rachel, and yet she has been willing to court the delusions of Teresa. If you give Teresa Giudice an inch, she'll take a mile. Fans have seen Jen Fessler live up to her nickname, Messy Fessy. She is completely playing both sides, much to the chagrin of Margaret and Rachel. But like Jackie, she refuses to let anyone tell her who to be friends with. It's all going to catch up to both of them.

What The Future Holds For RHONJ

With the current makeup of the alliances laid out, it's become quite clear, it's not working for the betterment of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. All of this in-fighting is just not conducive to creating a healthy television show. Even if it is reality television. The divide between the women has had effects beyond the show. When it comes to press events, BravoCon was forced to have split panels because some of the cast refused to appear together. Throughout the filming of Season 14, there have been leaks about goings-on that involved the season's story.

At the end of Season 13, there was no bad blood between Danielle and Jennifer Aydin, so when reports came out that the two were temporarily suspended due to a physical altercation, fans knew this season was going to be juicy. More reports leaked regarding Jackie Goldschnieder flipping her allegiances before a single episode aired, and fans felt they were living in The Twilight Zone. Never has there been a moment in the previous seasons that would have supported a moment like that? The more the Gorgas and Giudices were pressed on the state of their relationship, the more it became clear that filming separately was the only way for Season 14 to survive. But now the entire program hinges on survival.

For 14 seasons, fans of The Real Houses of New Jersey have been attached to the characters they've seen on screen. Some cast members have come and gone, but that's the reality of a show of this nature. For this franchise to return, they might need to take a page from The Real Housewives of New York City and replace the entire cast. The Real Housewives of New Jersey might need to start fresh. Fans love drama, but they don't want to watch awkward tension at a lunch table when individuals who vehemently despise one another are forced to play cordial for the cameras.

Yes, there are plot lines beyond the drama. It's fascinating to see how similar Melissa and Teresa are regarding watching their daughters leave for college. If they had a relationship, this would be a moment they could lean on one another. They're experiencing something most mothers go through, letting the bird fly from the nest. Rachel has a wonderful story about the adoption of her step-son, but it's been trumped by Teresa and Louie forcing John Fuda's incarcerated ex-wife into the picture in a manner she should not be.

Danielle is building a business from the ground up and deserves time to celebrate the achievement, not women fighting across the table during her moment. Marge is experiencing a loss following the death of her ex-husband, Jan. She's showcasing a vulnerable side that is relatable. There is a reason she's on edge, yet she's being pushed off the cliff the more her perceived friends pull away. And then there is Dolores. She might have the question popped to her by Paulie Connell, if he ever gets divorced. There are so many stories that could and should be told, but the intensity of years of these women pummeling one another has gotten the best of this show.

There is a universe where The Real Housewives of New Jersey could retain Danielle and Rachel and allow them time to grow. They could invite other women in their lives to join the cast. There is a universe where Bravo gives Teresa her own spin-off show and allows Melissa the spotlight on the flagship program. Though fans know Teresa would not take that too kindly. Then there is a universe in which all the women depart and the casting department finds a new family to reboot with. Yes family, this is New Jersey. Family was the foundation of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. There is a reason why this show has stood the test of time. Allowing it to be completely canceled could be a risk for the network. But this version of the show cannot continue as is. It's gotten way too real.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs new episodes every Sunday at 8:00pm. All episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

