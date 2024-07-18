The Big Picture RHONJ filmed a new version of the reunion to wrap up a chaotic season, divided into two groups.

The ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, along with other conflicts, led to a difficult and divided cast.

The idea of a reboot for the franchise was hinted at, given the dark turn of the ongoing conflicts among cast members.

After many rumors and speculations, the ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have finally filmed a new version of a reunion to end such a chaotic season. On Monday, July 15, the ladies got together in separate groups at the beloved Rails Steakhouse, in which the cast was divided to watch the season finale together. It is no secret that Season 14 has seen a very divided cast, and filming a reunion with a cast that does not get along at all would be a very difficult task. The cast is split because of the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga and the recent altercation between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral; a reunion would create unnecessary chaos for them all. Many alliances have shifted throughout the years in RHONJ, and the conflicts are usually resolved. Still, after so many years of going at each other, every cast member has reached their breaking point on how much conflict they can take and wants the opportunity to move forward.

Not having a reunion is not something new for Bravo, as Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City did not have one after the many negative comments it received. Still, RHONJ has always been a powerhouse franchise beloved by many viewers, and this new reunion will have to work as a closing chapter for the ladies, as there have been rumors of this franchise receiving a reboot after this season.

How The Ladies Will End The Season

In the many years of Housewives, having a cast that is so divided as The Real Housewives of New Jersey has never been seen. In other franchises, the ladies will still find ways to work through their issues and move forward whenever the cast is divided. It is very different with the ladies of RHONJ as there is family involved in the mix, and the conflict between everyone is deeper than just issues from the show. With a cast being so divided, it may be difficult to think about filming a reunion, and it had been said earlier in the season that the whole cast would not film together anymore, so on July 15, the cast was divided into two groups to watch the season finale.

The division of the groups was one side, Team Teresa, which included Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and new best friend Jackie Goldschneider. On the other side was Team Melissa, which included Melissa Gorga, Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Jenn Fessler, and Danielle Cabral. As the known Switzerland of the group, Dolores Catania will be filming with both groups and switching back and forth between them. The women have been through a lot together and have managed to go below the belt many times against each other. With so much conflict, they were bound to hit breaking point by refusing to be in the same room. RHONJ has been a beloved franchise for years, but this new side has gotten so dark that a reboot may be a good idea.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is now streaming on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Watch on Peacock