The Big Picture Teresa Giudice's tagline focuses on her resilience despite facing drama and attacks from others.

Melissa Gorga hints at burning bridges with Teresa while viewers anticipate new storylines.

Dolores Catania maintains neutrality amid friendships with Teresa and Melissa, balancing relationships and dating life.

Besides waiting for new cast photos every season, viewers always look forward to the taglines for the new Housewives season premieres. Any housewives' taglines can give viewers a sneak peek at what they could be looking forward to this season and insight into the drama they have been going through. A housewife's tagline is very important and will be remembered for a long time if it is iconic. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is premiering on May 5th, and their taglines have been officially revealed. They say a lot without saying a lot.

This season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been one viewers have been looking forward to, as it comes after Teresa Giudice married her husband, Louie Ruelas. Teresa also had her final falling out with Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga. Viewers want to see how they manage their new normal of not speaking to each other. This season's biggest thing has been the alliance shifts between Margaret Josephs and "friends of the cast" Jackie Goldschneider and Jenn Fessler and the significant fallout between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral. From trees still growing to taking screenshots, these are the new RHONJ and what they reveal about each cast member.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Teresa Giudice

"You can try to tear me down, but this tree just keeps on growing."

Image via Bravo

At the center of every RHONJ drama, Teresa Giudice will always be involved with everyone's drama, whether she is on speaking terms with someone or not. Last year, Teresa had everyone going against her because of things that involved her now husband, Louie Ruelas. It seems it won't be different this year because Margaret Josephs will continue to try to bring her down and bring up things about Louie, but this OG has been doing this for a long time. She doesn't get phased quickly regarding drama coming towards her, like Rachel Fuda and her husband, John Fuda, who will also try to go against her throughout the season.

Melissa Gorga

"It's hard not to burn bridges, when you're on fire."

Image via Bravo

This will be a season first for Melissa Gorga since it'll be the first time in many seasons that she will not be on speaking terms with her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice after last year's reunion in which both of them and Joe Gorga officially cut ties with each other. This tagline gives insight into her burning bridges with Teresa and her longtime friend Jackie Goldschneider, since she will join Team Teresa. Melissa's storyline has revolved around Teresa for many years, and viewers are looking forward to her going through this journey with a new storyline and her business flourishing more and more.

RELATED: Annemarie Wiley Is Looking to the Future Post-'RHOBH'

Dolores Catania

"I'm a girl from Paterson, playing Switzerland and dating an Irish man."

Image via Bravo.

Well-known middle person Dolores Catania is returning for another season to show how she can have a genuine friendship with Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice without being involved in the drama. Dolores has been a friend of theirs for many years, especially Teresa and Joe Gorga's friend, but with the whirlwind year of their falling out, Dolores will have to learn how to keep her connections with both of them alive and not have to be involved with their issues. Not only that, but Dolores has been dating her boyfriend Paulie Connell for many years now, and the main question everyone asks is, "When will they get married?" But for that to happen, he needs to get divorced first. Viewers will discover the fate of her relationship with Paulie throughout the season while having a good relationship with her ex, Frank Catania.

Danielle Cabral

"I'm boujie, unbothered, and above your drama."

Image via BravoTV.

Coming in for her second season, Danielle Cabral seemed to have ended her rookie season at odds with Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider. Still, viewers will see her falling out with Jennifer Aydin and what caused their built-up hatred towards each other as this new season evolves. As someone in the middle of the Margaret vs. Teresa drama last year, her tagline shows she will try her best not to be involved in anyone's drama while continuing to grow her business, "The Boujie Mama."

Margaret Josephs

"While you're taking cheap shots, I'm taking screenshots."

Image via BravoTV.

After being called out for having an arsenal on each cast member, Margaret Josephs is returning this season with no relationship with Teresa Giudice and losing her friendship with Jackie Goldschneider. Margaret made sure last year that everyone knew all about Louie Ruelas' business by getting information on his past life, and this season, Margaret is not holding back on him and Teresa. Her tagline reveals that she still has information on everyone. It can be seen during this season's trailer that she says she knows many things that Jackie has said about Teresa, meaning she has some physical proof. She is doing that with Jackie and will try to save her friendship with Jenn Fessler, as she has also changed alliances. Could this be the year everything comes crumbling down for Margaret?

Rachel Fuda

"If you don't have my back, at least have a backbone."

Image via BravoTV

Rachel Fuda is coming into this new season of RHONJ after going through a tough second half of her rookie season with Danielle Cabral going against her and creating a new enemy with Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas. This season, she will go hard against Teresa and Louie since documents have been released stating that someone was contacting her husband, John Fuda's ex-wife, about them. Not only will she try to go head-to-head with the OG of New Jersey, but one of the biggest reveals seen on her tagline is the having you back part since her friendship with Jenn Fessler is seen crumbling down because of how everything shifted regarding friendships.

Jennifer Aydin

"Friends are like handbags; the fake ones are all easy to spot."

Image via BravoTV

As a seasoned veteran, Jennifer Aydin has never been afraid to say it like it is, but with this kind of personality, her mouth has gotten her in trouble with some of her friends. She has always been a ride-or-die friend, but when Jennifer gets tested, she will not back down easily. It seems that this season, Jennifer's friendship with Danielle will be tested, and she will have a huge falling out with her, which will shake her cast up. Besides not having a good friendship with Danielle, Margaret and Jennifer will continue to go against each other.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on May 5th and streams the next day on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock