The Big Picture Teresa Giudice refuses to film with Melissa Gorga, claiming she doesn't need her.

Giudice believes the Gorgas were jealous of her success on the show.

Despite family drama, Teresa Giudice prioritizes loyalty and forgiveness.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice have been feuding with each other since Giudice decided not to speak with her brother, Joe Gorga, anymore. The two have been so separated all of Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. For the most part, the show has been very Team Teresa or Team Melissa without the two even interacting with each other throughout it. When they were together, they didn't interact, and it left fans wondering how the show could go on with the sisters-in-law playing a central part in the show but not filming together.

Giudice recently was on an episode of Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, Giudice was talking to Kelly Ripa about the show when Ripa asked her if she saw a future where Bravo moved on without her if she didn't start filming with Gorga. “I would hope not,” Giudice said to her. “They all saw how happy I was, and they all tried to sabotage my happiness.” Giudice was referring to the falling out that her brother had with her husband, Luis Ruelas, over a money issue. The Gorga family did not attend Giudice's wedding to Ruelas because of their falling out with each other.

Giudice Still Claims They Were Jealous of Her

Image via Bravo

Ripa went on to ask Giudice if she would be willing to film with Gorga again in the future and Giudice said "never again." She also went on to talk about how she'd forgiven her brother and sister-in-law in the past for the sake of her parents. “To me, family is so sacred. I’m all about the Godfather movie. You never go against the family. I live by that. I’m a loyal person. [But] I did forgive [Melissa and Joe Gorga] because my parents were around, and I didn’t want to hurt my parents,” she said to Ripa.

From the start, Teresa Giudice has said that the Gorgas joined the show behind her back and she told Ripa it was because they were jealous of her. “[They were] a little jealous, about that I was on the show and they weren’t. This was my thing,” she said. “It would’ve been so beautiful for us to be a united front and to show America and to show the world that, instead of fighting. To me, this is disgraceful. I tell my daughters, I beg my daughters, I’m like, ‘Please always get along … That’s the only thing I only ask for. I want yous four to always love each other and if somebody has something more than the other, you guys enjoy it. You should all be happy for each other and lift each other up.’ That’s how I look at things.”

You can watch Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Watch on Peacock