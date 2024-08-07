The Big Picture Teresa Giudice was not fazed by the bombshell, already knowing about the actions, and understood Jackie's motives.

The fallout between Jackie and Teresa revealed a deep history and reshaped the dynamics of the RHONJ group.

Teresa seems to have moved past Jackie's actions for now, but only time will tell if she truly forgives and forgets.

Teresa Giudice is breaking down that jaw-dropping revelation from the explosive season finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The 14th season of Bravo's hit reality show ended with a bang when Margaret Josephs revealed that Jackie Goldschneider secretly met with Giudice's husband Luis Ruelas' ex-wife, an action that Giudice and co. blamed Josephs of doing all season. In an interview with BravoTV.com, Giudice opened up about the reveal, saying that she "didn't flinch" at the revelation.

Teresa Giudice "Already Knew" About Margaret Josephs' Bomb

Image via Bravo

As People Magazine reported, Giudice said in the interview, "I already knew what they were gonna say and I didn't even flinch. I knew they were all hanging out with them. I knew they were all talking to them. Jackie had them at her house, because Margaret's not going to be that dumb and have them at her house. ... Margaret let Jackie do it because at the time, Jackie was Margaret's puppet."

"I'm totally fine with Jackie doing that because I hurt her. I hurt her by putting out what I said about Evan," Giudice said. "See? I'm a big girl. If I punch you, I get it, you're gonna punch me back."

"I could've gotten ugly, [but] that's just not the person I am," she added in the interview. "And I said that to her: Whatever she did in the past, I don't care. I get why she did what she did. I get it. I just don't roll like her."

How Bravo Can Save ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Jackie and Teresa Have a Long History

Image via Bravo

Margaret Josephs' bomb in the finale has certainly completely changed the game for this already fractured group. Fans may remember that Giudice and Goldschneider were in an epic feud during the 11th season of RHONJ. It all started when Giudice spread a cheating rumor about Jackie's husband, Evan Goldschneider, at the top of the season. It led to one of the biggest rifts in the show's history, dividing the already split group even further down "Team Melissa" and "Team Teresa."

The biggest twist of this season, however, was the fallout between the once-close Goldschneider and Josephs, as Jackie spent all season getting closer and closer to Giudice, after five years of being at odds with the OG of RHONJ. While Giudice was admittedly using Goldschneider for intel, it seems it was Jackie all along who Teresa needed to keep one eye open around.

Time Will Tell If Teresa Will Truly Move Past This Move

Image via Bravo

As Giudice's comments in the interview have made clear, however, it seems she is ok with Goldschneider's moves (for now). She even seemed to be fine with it during the episode, saying in a confessional, "I'm not surprised that Jackie talked to this person," she said. "I get why she did it, because she thinks I was trying to hurt her with the Evan rumor. Which, I swear on my kids I was not trying to hurt her."

While all that's left is an upcoming finale watch party in place of an official reunion, time will tell if Teresa is truly still, months later, not flinching at Jackie's reveal.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs new episodes on Bravo every Sunday at 8:00pm. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

