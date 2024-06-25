The Big Picture Teresa is a master manipulator out for revenge on her perceived enemies.

Jackie is in a no-win situation alienating her friends and being manipulated by Teresa.

Teresa is using Jackie to get dirt on Margaret without getting her hands dirty.

It's safe to assume that Jackie Goldschneider may not be too thrilled at the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Following the debrief of Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga's housewarming party, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin discussed the text message Jackie sent Margaret Josephs about Dolores. Well, Teresa was not too fond of Jackie's words, especially when Dolores backed up her belief that Jackie felt she was better than everyone since she stepped foot on the reality show. Dolores believes Jackie needs Teresa to be her friend in order to sell her book. But as Teresa says, "Who cares about Jackie." And then the truth comes out. Teresa needs Jackie right now because she wants Margaret to be exposed. And there it is, folks! Teresa had felt other women on the show were manipulative, but Teresa laid it all out there. She is using Jackie to get at Margaret so she doesn't have to take the shot herself. She wants to take Margaret down without any blood on her hands. It's giving mafia. Is Jackie "Sally Mistaken?" Will karma be a b- for Jackie Goldschneider?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is in complete limbo. And it's quite complicated. With shifting alliances and families being ripped to shreds, the reunion, as fans know it, has been canceled and some cast members potentially being let go, this season has tested the limits of how far the series can go. With truth bombs being dropped in each episode, this current cast is bound to end in dire straights. The Teresa Giudice experience has reached a whole new level.

Teresa Giudice Is a Master Manipulator Out for Revenge

Teresa Giudice is a star. There's no doubt about it. As the longest tenured castmember on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa has shown the world everything. From divorce to jail, from marriage to family feuds, very few individuals share so many personal moments in the manner that Teresa does. But with cameras in her face for more than a decade, Teresa knows how to play into the world of reality television. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is not a reality competition show, but Teresa Giudice sure does treat it as such. The Villain of the Garden State will try her hand at a competition later this year on the second season of House of Villains, but for now, she's playing the role of master manipulator who's out for revenge on her perceived enemies. Just like a contestant would on a reality competition show.

Teresa has had it out for her brother and sister-in-law for years. With their familiar drama documented on screen, fans have witnessed both sides of the story. But in Teresa's orbit, she's always right and anyone who defies her is wrong. Thus, her brother and Melissa are in the wrong. And it goes even further. If you align with Melissa, you are also an enemy. Thus, Margaret Josephs is her enemy. Teresa has sought revenge on her rivals, and with the Gorgas no longer an immediate target, Teresa has focused on Margaret and Rachel Fuda and her family. It all started with the private investigator hired by Teresa and her husband, Louie Ruelas, in hopes of taking down the Gorgas, the Fudas, and Margaret. And Teresa has yet to give up on her mission. Knowing she likely won't be filming any scenes with Margaret due to the split cast, she needs a foot solider. And that's where Jackie Goldschneider comes in.

This season has already entered The Twilight Zone with fans watching mortal enemies interacting. For whatever reason, Jackie decided to question her friendship with Margaret and ran to Teresa to be her new friend. She completely fell into Teresa's lap. Teresa wasn't going to turn her away, knowing she could use Jackie to her advantage. With a miffed Jackie willing to turn on Margaret, Teresa knows that Jackie is bound to drop some dirt on her former friend. And yet Jackie cannot see the ulterior motive right in front of her eyes. It's plain as day. A zebra doesn't change their stripes. In what universe does Jackie think Teresa is being genuine? It's not a slip up on camera with Teresa making her motives known. This has been the plan all along, and she finally had the opportunity to voice it on camera. Teresa is going to squeeze Jackie for everything that she's worth. If she doesn't watch her back, soon Jackie will be left with no one as everyone has turned on her. She has just lost Dolores. Will others be next? Especially her friends who truly did have her back.

It's Time to Feel Sad for Jackie Goldschneider

Jackie Goldschneider has had a rocky road on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She was very much a supporting player even when she was a full-time castmember, but recently, many of her choices and feuds have shaken the group to its core. She's put herself in the limelight to be a central player, but she truly had no idea what she got herself into. Whether or not you agree with the petty nature of Margaret and Jackie's feud, this wedge is a no-win situation for Jackie. She's alienated Margaret. Melissa is questioning Jackie's goals because, knowing how Teresa has treated her previously, why would she be willing to go to a woman who's tried to destroy her? Melissa can only offer her advice to be careful, but Jackie is not in a place to want to hear that. Which is quite sad for her. Jackie and Rachel don't necessarily have a strong bond. And then there is Dolores who blatantly stated she needs a friendship break for her because she called her a slob. The proof was in the text message! Sure, Jackie was upset Dolores didn't tag her in a post, but her rage text to Margaret may be the most damaging thing she could have done. As Margaret has shared, screenshots are forever! Jackie is going to end up crawling back to someone for sympathy. But who will it be?

Teresa may play dumb, but she's not. She has officially played Jackie Goldschneider like a fool, and unless something changes, Teresa is going to get everything she ever wanted. She will receive the dirt and intel she needs to spin the web she wants to catch Margaret. All thanks to Jackie. It's sad to see Jackie go down in flames, but viewers saw it all coming a mile away. Perhaps Jackie misguided her slob comment to the wrong person. Maybe it has been Teresa all along.

