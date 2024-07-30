The Big Picture Giudice denies claims made by Fuda family, questioning proof.

Giudice challenges Fuda's accusation of being a "has been."

The ongoing feud between Giudice and the Fuda family escalates in Season 1

Teresa Giudice loves a fight. In Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, that fight was with Rachel Fuda and her husband, John Fuda. The back and forth seemingly started when Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, hired a private investigator and brought Fuda's ex-wife, and the mother to his oldest son, back into their lives despite the family trying to keep her out. It fired Rachel up, and she was not happy with Giudice given the situation. Then Giudice went around town saying that he was a drug dealer, and it progressed like this for most of the season. Now, Giudice is pushing back at the situation.

During a recent conversation with Bravo, Teresa Giudice started to talk about the fight between her and the Fuda family. "Let me add about Rachel. I had no problem with Rachel and John Fuda at all,” she said. Giudice went on to claim that the Fudas came to the reunion talking about what Ruelas did and that they didn't have proof of it, saying that they made it all up. “So we filmed last season, then we shot the reunion, and then John and his wife come up with the shenanigans and saying Luis contacted his ex in prison.” And he won't have the chance to do that at this year's "reunion."

Giudice Doesn’t Agree With the “Has Been” Remarks

Image via Bravo

Giudice then tried to claim that in order for them to contact Fuda's ex, they'd have to get added on to her email list. “And it’s like what? There’s no reason. First of all, when you’re in jail, that person has to put you on their email list in order for you to contact them.” She goes on to make fun of the envelope that Fuda had at the previous season's reunion special, claiming there was nothing in it. “Isn’t anybody asking why he didn’t take anything out of the envelope?” She was asked what she thought was in it. “Oh, nothing. We found out from people on the streets that know John Fuda there was nothing in the envelope".

Fuda called Giudice a "has been" and the comment, which would just be a throwaway remark, wasn't taken lightly by Giudice. She said that she is "booked and busy, thank you very much." It is typical of Giudice to say that she had no problem with someone but continues to bring up things that do not seemingly bother her, but maybe we will get some answers to their feud by the end of the season.

You can watch Fuda and Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. New episodes air every Sunday at 9:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Watch on Peacock.