Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey delivered some of the lowest ratings in the reality franchise's history. After a particularly divided season, fans were complaining about the lackluster season based solely on the split between the Giudices and Gorgas. When the tension resulted in the reunion being canceled, even the ever-optimistic godfather of Housewives, Andy Cohen acknowledged and agreed with fans' disappointment throughout the season. In an interview with Distractify earlier this year, he shared his concern with the cast of season 14.

“I think with Jersey, we’re going to have a really interesting moment in figuring out where to go.” He also added that Giudice and Gorga’s feud deeply affected the show, Season 14’s overall cliquey nature made matters worse. "There are two very clear teams,” he explained, adding, “And it’s kind of where we were with Potomac. You need a group."

Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Staub Have Voiced Wanting to Return to 'RHONJ'

After hearing controversial alum Danielle Staub went on a podcast voicing her desire to return as a full-time cast member to the show, Andy remained tight-lipped about the season 15 roster. Danielle's social media campaign to return to RHONJ paled in comparison to Jennifer Aydin flipping off a heckler on her Instagram LIVE feed and responding “Oh, sorry [Instagram user’s name], I am coming back." According to Page Six, Jennifer may have been feeling confident after industry insiders suggested that Teresa Giudice, Jennifer and Dolores Catania were “told not to engage in any other projects outside NBC” because they would be returning for the next season of RHONJ.

Andy Cohen Weighs In on Jennifer Aydin's Potential Return For 'RHONJ' Season 15

Image by Zanda Rice, Bravo

Unfortunately, the rumors weren't based in fact and Andy clapped back at Jennifer's bold claim with a little shade of his own during his Andy Cohen Live Sirius XM radio show. After co-host John Hill informed Andy that Jennifer confirmed her return on her Instagram page, he quickly corrected the misinformation, initially stating no decisions had been made regarding the RHONJ cast. Shocked by Jennifer's boldness, he went on to clarify his position further. “We’ve done absolutely nothing — well, actually, we’ve done plenty. But that’s not — no. I’ll wait ’til I get a — I wish her well. Wait ’til Bravo or I says something," he laughed.

Andy has continued dropping shady hints about the direction for season 15. During several interviews over the summer, he suggested season 15 needed a serious shakeup with the cast. "Maybe just all fresh faces," he suggested.

All seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

