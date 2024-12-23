The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been one of the most iconic and memorable reality franchises over the past 14 years. They have given us countless memories, phrases, and, of course, drama. With how broken the current cast is - Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga barely handling even being in the same room as each other - I am not sure how the cast as a whole is going to be able to move forward, which is equally upsetting as it is scary to think about.

We all saw the sad, but not so shocking news of Vanderpump Rules deciding to fire the entire cast and reboot the franchise as a whole because of the mutual disdain between the cast members. The news of the reboot had me thinking about how this, unfortunately, is a very real possibility for RHONJ.

There Are So Many Unfinished Storylines to Explore on 'RHONJ'

Image via Bravo

Andy Cohen has recently stated that there is absolutely "no rush" to make any decisions on the fate of the current status of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Not only did he make a public announcement asking everyone to stop hassling him, but he also informed us that we would not be getting any updates for a year. I think this would be so unfortunate, considering everybody's storylines feel unfinished.

I want to see Teresa's daughters, Milania Giudice and Gabriella Giudice, enjoying their college experiences, all while Gia Giudice is transitioning into more of an "adult life". I would love to see Rachel Fuda raising her newborn, and I am currently invested in Dolores Catania and what is going to happen between her and Paulie Connell. The current cast needs to think long and hard about their future on the show. Personally, I think it is crazy that a group of grown women cannot swallow their pride and act cordially around each other, even if it is just for the sake of the show.

Bravo Isn't Messing Around Anymore

Image via Bravo

Bravo is clearly not playing around - if they were, we would be getting a Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules with the OG cast - but we are not. Never would I have imagined there would be a single episode of VPR without Scheana Shay or Katie Maloney, but here we are. I could not even fathom the thought of RHONJ existing without Teresa - but it looks like that could be a possibility. Andy Cohen explaining that we will not know the fate of the show "anytime soon" makes me think that there are major changes coming. If only these women could learn to co-exist, maybe the fate of Season 15 would not be a current issue.

I understand that Bravo can not afford to film another season with this cast acting the way that they do. The food fights and constant screaming at each other in an establishment such as Rails Steakhouse is actually quite embarrassing. I just hope that we are not waiting too long - because I am afraid that I will stop caring what happens with this current cast, just like I did with Vanderpump Rules, because of how long the updates were taking. I love RHONJ, but I think they could be headed down a forgotten path, all because these women cannot move on.

It would be unfortunate to witness another iconic Bravo show go down in flames, but I'm afraid that that might just happen. Andy Cohen taking his sweet time with RHONJ is not a good sign for me - especially with the specific comments that he made regarding decision-making.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

Your changes have been saved The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Seasons 14 Franchise The Real Housewives Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Number of Episodes 222 Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Expand

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is available to stream on Peacock in the US.

Stream on Peacock