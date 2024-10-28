Even though everyone in the cast has been speaking out about the long-awaited Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, nobody has received a contract as of yet. After Season 14 ended, it was unclear which route Bravo would take, as the cast is divided. On the one hand, it's team Teresa Giudice - with the other as team Melissa Gorga/Margaret Josephs among the Giudice/Gorga estrangement being worse than ever before. Season 14 proved viewers have grown tired of the same song and dance between all of them. This was clearly shown with the ratings of the show declining episode after episode. RHONJ is the latest show in which producers have thought about doing a full-cast shake-up and, thanks to the low ratings, it may be something to think about.

Season 14 Potentially Ruined 'RHONJ' As Fans Know It

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been one of the most beloved franchises of housewives on Bravo for many years. After the past two seasons, though, there was a shift in the cast, and it seemed nobody would be able to set their differences aside and move on. With the cast so divided, it started to make viewers turn away from the show and, according to The U.S. Sun, the ratings were not great. "The ratings decline has been catastrophic. Most shows have been in steady decline, but there is hope that things will turn around. On one end, there is a sense of panic within the network, but that’s the state of TV right now. It’s not just Bravo, viewership for any linear network is down.”

Nielsen media data reported that the show's Season 12 premiere brought in 1.1 million viewers and the Season 14 premiere only brought 830,000 viewers, which was a 20% drop. The franchise is at the top of the list to see what the next move will be, and it seems a shakeup a la Real Housewives of New York City may be for the ladies of the Garden State. An insider said, "[Higher ups] at the network are not happy and having constant discussions about the numbers. Then it trickles down to them wanting producers to get creative with adapting to what will keep eyeballs watching, which then results in enormous shifts like we’ve seen with the [Real Housewives of New York City] reboot and rec-astings on basically every show."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo

