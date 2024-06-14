The Big Picture Members of the RHONJ cast are being cut for Season 15, with some cut and others expected to return.

Teresa Giudice and Rachel Fuda are confirmed safe from cuts due to a long-standing tension between them.

RHONJ's reboot will not be as drastic as RHONY's revamp, focusing on cohesive relationships for a more diverse representation of New York.

Several members of the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast are being chopped amid rumors of a Season 15 reboot, which Andy Cohen has recently warned fans about. According to reports, the upcoming cast lineup will not include Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider. The news comes after the RHONJ Season 14 reunion was scrapped in favor of a more non-traditional route amid continued unresolved tensions among the cast.

This has led to speculation that Bravo may revamp most of the main cast for Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15. Although several cast members have been cut, there are a few that have been confirmed to return in the next season. RadarOnline has reported that RHONJ veteran Teresa Giudice, along with rival Rachel Fuda are safe from any alleged cuts. Additionally, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Fessler are also expected to return for the show’s 15th installment.

The tiff between Giudice and Fuda has been going on for quite a while now, and that might be one of the primary reasons for their return to the show. Both Fuda and Giudice have recently had that whole homecoming gift situation and the former hurled shade at Giudice and her husband’s ongoing money problems as well. She did this while bringing Giudice’s House of Villains gig into the equation in the following words:

"Hustlin’ for a buck out here in these streets. You gotta do what you gotta do."

On the other hand, Giudice was seen settling the score about Fuda’s husband, John Fuda, being involved in a drug trade. However, she was never able to fully bring that card home because of the canceled RHONJ Season 14 reunion where her plan was to reveal an envelope that would derail the Fuda family’s plans.

The Reboot Will Not Be As Drastic As ‘RHONJ’

Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 was also marred by racism allegations among the cast after the introduction of the franchise’s first-ever black cast member, Eboni K. Williams. This led to showrunners replacing the cast in a major revamp. RHONY Season 14 then featured a new set of cast members including model Ubah Hassan, content creator Sai De Silva, luxury real estate developer Erin Lichy, former executive creative director and president of J. Crew Jenna Lyons, publicist Jessel Taank, and communications professional Brynn Whitfield. Andy Cohen said that he was basically looking to include a cast that better reflected New York City.

Cohen also went on to talk to The Hollywood Reporter about this and clarified that the new casting seemed right because many of these women already had existing relationships, and they were cohesive. So, by extension, the representation of New York that they can provide would be more diverse. However, the reboot at RHONJ currently does not seem to be as extreme as that one was. Earlier on, Fessler had acknowledged that she had been well aware that changes were ahead, and that everyone was thinking about the possibilities for the next season.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15 has not started filming yet. RHONJ Season 14, Episode 7 "Gifts and Receipts" will be available to stream on June 16, 2024, on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock