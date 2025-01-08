For months, since the last season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey wrapped, fans have been waiting for an update regarding Season 15 of the reality series. Now, there seems to be an update after Melissa Gorga stated that she had heard “tidbits” of a RHONJ casting, and now insider sources are weighing in. According to the sources, who have reported this to OK! Magazine, the producers have an all-new and young RHONJ cast—which they put on pause.

As viewers know, The Real Housewives of New Jersey was put on pause due to the cast being divided. Gorga and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice’s feud reached new heights that also created a domino effect in the other housewives’ relationships, notably Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Fessler, and once good friends Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs. Because of the ongoing feuds, everyone’s place in the upcoming season is in jeopardy.

“When Season 14 wrapped, Bravo decided to pursue taking the show in a new direction,” an insider alleged. “Bravo offered a group of new, younger women positions to be on the show.” Of course, the source close to production did not reveal who was eyed to join the RHONJ cast, but this revealed that the show almost took the same route as The Real Housewives of New York and Vanderpump Rules. Production has not responded to these claims.

However, the source did go on to reveal that the production team also put the new women on pause. “Bravo ended up not being sure what direction they wanted to take the show in, so they put the new women on pause, as well as the old women,” the source explained. So not only the main RHONJ cast’s fates are on the line, but also the new unnamed women.

What the Sources New Claims Could Mean For ‘RHONJ’ Season 15

Close

Because there is no other news and no other direction for the production staff to go in for RHONJ Season 15, it looks like fans are going to have to wait even longer for news of the upcoming season. The source stated that the production is “still deciding” on the direction of the reality TV series, so maybe a reboot is still on the cards. Or yet, some cast members could be returning, but it is impossible to guess who.

The insider then stated that there are “No plans to film anything for RHONJ until at least December 2025.” “This means the old cast could come back in some capacity or it could be an entire new cast,” the source said. “Truly no decisions have been made.” As the Bravo kingpin Andy Cohen has once said regarding the future of the show and Season 15, viewers will have to wait for a long time, until 2026, for news.

A lot of fans have welcomed the idea of a RHONJ reboot, as they grew tired of the same fights and feuds, which resulted in low ratings. However, not everyone wants the show to undergo the RHONY and now Vanderpump Rules makeover. Fessler still wants to see some of her fellow housewives return, but still. Everyone will have to wait until 2026.

All episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.