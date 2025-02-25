Everyone is aware of how Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey ended. The cast was broken beyond repair, and because of this, the show was put on pause with no set direction for Season 15. Nothing has been confirmed regarding if the current cast members will return or if the show will get a reboot.

Andy Cohen has made it loud and clear that although fans are quite anxious to hear what the future holds for RHONJ, there will be no news for a long time. Despite Andy confirming that the network has much to think about, rumors have been swirling around social media about certain cast members returning, while others have been fired. Andy is now setting the record straight.

Andy Cohen Shuts Down All 'RHONJ' Casting Rumors

Image via Bravo

An iconic RHONJ alum, Kim DePaola, claimed that she had some intel regarding the three women who were invited back for Season 15. "The women were all officially released from their contracts due to it having been six months since they wrapped filming. Due to this, they are technically let go. Three of the women were given letters by the network to keep them engaged and as a token of good faith." Shortly after Kim shared this information, a Bravo spokesperson confirmed, "No decisions have been made around casting for RHONJ."

The three women who allegedly got invited back for Season 15 were Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania. On SiriusXM'S Andy Cohen Live, a fan called and said, "Andy, while you were gone, there was a definitive like there was a gospel from the Lord himself that there has been a decision made about New Jersey. There were three people that were staying. Everybody else was going, and then it came out, 'Nah, sorry. That's a lie.'" Andy responded to the caller, "Who said there was a decision made? Bravo has said nothing. No one has any information. There is no information. I cannot stress this enough. Ya'll are not going to hear anything for a while," Andy continued by urging fans not to believe everything that they read online. "If you don't see a source credited, if it says, 'Inside sources say,' or, 'We heard that', then it's not true. If it says, 'Bravo has announced,' or 'Andy said on his radio,' then it is true."